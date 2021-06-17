Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter, has just gotten a long overdue close-up. NASA’s Juno mission, which recently altered its orbit to better observe some of Jupiter’s moons, had a close flyby with Ganymede on June 7.
Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system. It’s larger than our moon and also larger than Mercury and Pluto. Ganymede is the only moon in the solar system that generates its own internal magnetic field. It also has a subsurface liquid water ocean.
Life as we know it requires carbon, liquid water, and some measure of protection from harmful radiation. Ganymede ticks all of those boxes in an area of the solar system we never suspected could harbor life.
These facts have wide-reaching implications for our search for extraterrestrial life. While Ganymede is not likely to harbor life, other moons in the solar system, including Europa, another moon of Jupiter, have conditions that are more likely to support living organisms.
At first glance, Ganymede appears to be very similar to our moon — gray and cratered. A closer inspection reveals surface details that betray some of Ganymede’s unique characteristics.
While the surface of Earth’s moon is composed of pulverized and solid rock, the surface of Ganymede is composed of water ice. Also visible in this image are long structural features which may be linked to tectonic faults in the thick, icy crust. Many impact craters, as well as areas that have been freshly resurfaced and lack craters, are visible in this image.
It’s important to note that the featured image is a monochromatic, or single color, photo that the JunoCam instrument onboard the Juno mission sent back. A final, full color image will be created when additional data are received from Juno.
One other picture, from the mission’s Stellar Reference Unit, was also sent back to Earth. Additional images and data from this close flyby will be transmitted in the coming days.
These data should yield insights into the composition of Ganymede, as well as information about its magnetic field and the radiation environment surrounding this massive moon.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are both well placed for viewing in the predawn southern sky. Although best viewed in early morning, these two gas giants are making their way into the night sky, with Saturn now rising before midnight. A pair of binoculars will reveal at least a couple of Jupiter’s largest moons. It’s amazing to think that we can see Ganymede, the subject of this article, with our own eyes even though it’s a half billion miles away. The four big moons of Jupiter orbit quickly enough that we can notice their movement from day to day — or even hour to hour. Get those binoculars out and begin your own study of the moons of the outer solar system.
The Evening Sky
Mars begins to pass through the Beehive cluster low in the west after sunset this week. Seeing the red planet against this starry background is an awesome sight in binoculars. Venus continues to set later and later, shining brilliantly low in the western sky as darkness falls.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
