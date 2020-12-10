The annual Geminid meteor shower, one of the most reliable and productive showers of the year, will reach its peak on Dec. 13 and 14. The Geminids will be made even better this year by a moonless sky.
The shooting stars in meteor showers are the result of debris ejected from an object in the solar system that passes through the Earth’s orbit. In the case of the Geminids, the source is a near-Earth asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. As this 3-mile-wide asteroid swings by the sun every 1.43 years, solar radiation causes volatile materials to be shed from its surface.
In addition, thermal pressure fractures the rock, ejecting even more material into space. As the Earth moves around the sun it intersects the orbital debris stream from Phaethon at the same time every year.
These tiny bits of dust and rock, most no larger than a grain of sand, hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 80,000 miles per hour. The meteors glow brightly as they convert their energy of motion into light and heat.
The Geminids get their name from the point in the sky from which they appear to radiate, an area near the star Castor in the constellation Gemini. You don’t have to look toward Gemini to see meteors though, they appear all across the sky.
Meteor showers are best enjoyed with a companion. Other essential ingredients include dark skies, warm clothing and reasonable expectations. At its peak, the Geminids produce about 50 meteors an hour. That’s a good amount, but it won’t look like a jump into hyperspace.
Meteors also tend to come in bunches, so you might have extended lulls followed by intense periods of activity. The best time to catch this shower is around 2 a.m. You’ll see an uptick in meteor activity a few days before and after the peak.
The radar images that accompany this article were obtained by the Arecibo observatory. As you may recall, a recent column covered the decommissioning of this iconic radio telescope.
It is my sad duty to report that the remaining cables that supported the telescope’s 900-ton receiver snapped, causing the violent destruction of the observatory. Videos of the collapse are available online.
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
As the moon moves toward the sun from our perspective this week, it offers a beautiful early morning sight. Look to the eastern morning sky this weekend to see the crescent moon rise a little later and a little lower every day, appearing first above and then below brilliant Venus. Keep your eyes peeled for some meteors too!
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are only a week or so away from their closest conjunction in 800 years. These two planets, the largest in our solar system, are low in the south west after sunset. Mars, shining about 2.5 times brighter than Saturn, is in the south east as night falls. The Pleiades, one of the best binocular objects in the sky, is visible all night long.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
