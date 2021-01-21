In addition to being asked about aliens and time travel, I am often asked what got me interested in astronomy.
Like everything else, the answer isn’t simple. My standard response is that a combination of science fiction, Carl Sagan, and unquenchable curiosity led me to astronomy and physics. There is another component though, a picture that’s been with me seemingly my whole life — an image of the Horsehead Nebula.
Regular readers will recall recent columns about two other nebulae — the Crab Nebula, the remnant of a supernova explosion, and the Orion Nebula, a place where new stars are born. The Horsehead is a third kind of nebula called an absorption or dark nebula.
This type of nebula is composed of a thick interstellar cloud of gas and dust that blocks the visible light from objects behind it. The Horsehead Nebula lies 1,375 light years away in the constellation Orion. Orion is home to many treasures of the night sky. Have you spotted the Orion constellation yet this winter?
For most of my life, images of the Horsehead were all I had. Of course, the first time I saw an image of the Horsehead, it looked much different than what we see today. At that time, there was no Hubble Space Telescope, and none of the large ground-based telescopes we rely on today had been built yet.
Today, amateur astrophotographers can capture better pictures than what I saw, but it was still an amazing image. Seeing it through a telescope, with my own eyes, created for me a level of connectedness with my past, present, and future, and with the universe as a whole, that I had never felt before.
Pretty pictures are great, but there really isn’t anything like seeing an object with your own eyes. Beyond just observing an object, it’s important that we understand what we’re looking at.
How did it come to be? How far away is it? What is it made of?
Pretty pictures can also lead you down a path of discovery to a deeper understanding of the universe and your place within it. It’s a road I’ve travelled for over 40 years. Will you join me?
The Morning Sky
Venus rises less than an hour before the sun and is getting harder and harder to spot. Also nearing the sun from our perspective are Saturn and Jupiter. Saturn will be on the opposite side of the sun from us on Jan. 23. You can draw a straight line through Earth, the sun and Saturn on this day. When this arrangement occurs, we say that Saturn is at Superior Conjunction. This term can be applied to any planet that is opposite the Sun from us.
The Evening Sky
Mercury is visible low in the west after sunset. It reaches greatest eastern elongation, it’s furthest point east of the sun in its 88 day orbit, on Jan. 24. Mars is high in the south west after dark. Uranus sits less than two degrees from Mars but is invisible to the naked eye. A pair of binoculars should reveal this distant ice giant world. Look for Orion halfway up the eastern sky as night falls.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on January 23rd for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details.Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.