The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is fully functional once again.
Hubble suspended all science operations when it entered safe mode on Oct. 23 after detecting the loss of a specific synchronization message. This story might seem familiar as this is the second time in the last six months that the telescope has entered safe mode.
An increase in the frequency of hardware and software glitches is only to be expected after more than 30 years of operation in the hostile environment of space, but each major issue is a potentially mission ending event.
After the initial error message on Oct. 23, the Hubble mission operations team returned the telescope to full operational status the following day, only to have the error repeat and place the telescope back in safe mode once again.
The Hubble team then began a careful and methodical process to return the legendary instrument to full operational status. The team used a still installed but inactive science instrument called NICMOS to monitor the system for errors without exposing any of its active science instruments to a potentially dangerous situation.
On Nov. 7, the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument was returned to operation, followed by the Wide Field Camera 3 on Nov. 21, and the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph on Nov. 28. Finally, on Dec. 6, the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph instrument was recovered, the fourth and final active science instrument on Hubble.
The team is implementing software changes that would allow the telescope to continue to conduct science operations even if similar synchronization errors occur in the future.
The Hubble Space Telescope has a long history filled with challenges. Those challenges began immediately after launch as the first images returned from the telescope in 1990 were unfocused and of little value.
To address this and other issues that cropped up along the way, NASA launched five servicing missions to the orbiting observatory. When the space shuttle fleet was retired in 2011, NASA lost the ability to service Hubble.
It’s hoped that Hubble continues to operate well into the 2020s and beyond. The Hubble Space Telescope has profoundly changed our understanding of the universe and continues to provide valuable data while producing beautiful images that inspire millions of people.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which some have dubbed the successor to Hubble, is due to launch as early as Wednesday. Hopefully, both telescopes operate for many years to come.
The Morning Sky
The bright star Aldebaran, the belt stars of Orion, and Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, form a straight line across the western sky in the early morning. Note how Sirius twinkles as it sinks low on the horizon.
Binoculars reveal an almost kaleidoscopic view of Sirius. The cycling colors are a result of the feeble light from distant stars being refracted in the Earth’s atmosphere.
The Evening Sky
Venus, Saturn and Jupiter continue to put on a show in the southwestern sky after dark. All three worlds offer rewarding views when seen using binoculars or a telescope. Neptune and Uranus, the ice giants of our solar system, are both well placed for viewing in the southern sky.
Both are beyond the reach of the unaided eye. The moon travels through the constellations Taurus and Gemini this week and is visible for most of the night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
