The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has resumed the collection of science data.
The legendary telescope was in safe mode and recorded no observations for over a month. The payload computer on board the HST ceased functioning on June 13. The payload computer was unable to read or write to memory, so the issue initially appeared to be a faulty memory module. Advanced NASA protocols first led the HST ground support team to turn the computer off and then back on again. All kidding aside, tracking down the source of any issue on a remotely operated piece of equipment is incredibly difficult, and, since the end of the Space Shuttle program, we no longer have the ability to physically interact with the HST. A slow, methodical approach was employed to test components, starting with the likely memory unit failure. When various combinations of primary and backup hardware elements returned the same operational errors, the team began to focus its attention on areas outside the payload computer. One of the potential culprits identified in late June was the power control unit (PCU).
The PCU supplies constant voltage to the hardware. If the voltage was outside the operational limits for the hardware, the observed errors could result. The PCU turned out to be faulty, and the telescope appears to be functioning normally following the switch to a backup PCU.
To put this issue in perspective, it’s basically the same problem any of us might experience if a power cord was defective on a laptop computer or smart phone. To add further perspective, any smartphone has a processor that is more than 100 times faster than the processor on the HST. Additionally, the telescope that has taken more than 1.5 million observations and revolutionized our view of the universe has done so with a main computer that has a total memory capacity of only two megabytes.
Observation time on the HST is valuable and is scheduled well in advance. Those researchers that had been awarded time on the HST during its month-long period of inactivity will now have to wait months or years before they can make the observations they’ve already waited years to make.
The Morning Sky
Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us, is well placed for viewing in the pre-dawn east. A pair of binoculars will reveal a smudge on the sky that is 2.5 million light years away. This smudge is in fact a collection of a trillion stars in a spiral galaxy with an apparent size many times that of the full Moon. Edwin Hubble, after whom the HST is named, used observations of stars in the Andromeda galaxy to conclude that the universe is expanding.
The Evening Sky
The Moon is full on Saturday, rising in the east just as the Sun sets in the west. The Moon pairs with Saturn on Saturday and Sunday night, and appears very close to Jupiter on Monday. Venus blazes low in the west after sunset, while Mars sinks lower and lower in the west with each passing night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
