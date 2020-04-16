When the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (HST) was initially launched it was a disaster. The telescope, deployed in 1990 from the Space Shuttle Discovery, had a flawed primary mirror. The resulting images from the HST were blurry and unimpressive.
Making telescope mirrors is a precision process. Many of the telescopes that I own are diffraction limited, meaning they can achieve the highest resolution possible for the size of the primary lens or mirror. The true limiting factor of ground-based telescopes is actually the steadiness of the atmosphere, a property known as seeing.
For a space-based telescope, the turbulent atmosphere is not an issue and true diffraction limited resolution is possible. This is the primary reason to have an optical telescope in space.
To achieve this level of performance, the primary mirror on the HST was polished to an accuracy of 1/65 of the wavelength of red light, or about 10 billionths of a meter (10 nanometers). This accuracy was achieved over much of the mirror, but the outer perimeter was too flat. The shape of the mirror in this region was off by about 2,400 nanometers. For comparison, a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers thick.
The HST was still producing good science, but the flaw had to be corrected. This was not an easy fix.
In 1993, astronauts on board Space Shuttle Endeavor conducted the first Hubble Servicing Mission, a series of five spacewalks lasting a total of 35 hours. Among other tasks performed and instruments swapped out, the Corrective Optics Space Telescope Axial Replacement (COSTAR) was installed to correct the HST’s vision. Essentially, COSTAR acted like a pair of eyeglasses.
The images that were produced after the installation of COSTAR are the ones you have no doubt seen online. From merging galaxies to planets to the deep field images looking back in time toward the beginning of the Universe, the HST has produced amazing and iconic photos of the cosmos. Data from the HST has also led to the publication of thousands of scientific papers and huge leaps in our understanding of the Universe.
By 2009, all of the instruments installed in the HST had been replaced with instruments that incorporated the needed optical correction, allowing for the removal of COSTAR.
COSTAR now resides at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and I am happy to say that I have seen this instrument in person.
The flawed vision of the HST is often forgotten now, 30 years after its launch. If not for the brilliant work of NASA mission scientists, engineers and astronauts to formulate and execute a solution, the HST might have been forgotten as well.
The Morning Sky
Three planets are visible in the early morning in the south east. Mars rises a little before 4 a.m. and appears orange to red. To the upper right of Mars is Saturn and to the upper right of Saturn is Jupiter. Tucked in close to Jupiter is Pluto, far too dim to be seen without optical aid.
While the three bright morning planets form a nice straight line, Pluto is offset from that line. This is because Pluto, like several other dwarf planets, does not orbit in the same plane as the other planets. The inclined orbits of these dwarf planets have led some to speculate that there is an as yet undetected massive object in the outer solar system.
The Evening Sky
Venus continues to dazzle in the west after sunset. To the lower right of Venus is the Pleiades cluster, and to the left of the Pleiades sits the Hyades. Both clusters are great binocular targets so check them out before the Earth’s orbit moves them into the glare of the Sun. You’ve got less than a month so get out there.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator who takes care of ten telescopes. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
