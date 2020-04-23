April 24 marks the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). During that time, it has travelled more than 4 billion miles, made over 1 million science observations and changed our view of the universe in profound ways.
The HST was originally conceived of in 1969. Design was begun in 1978 with a planned launch date of 1983. This ambitious target date was missed, but the telescope was slated for launch in October 1986.
Those of you alive in 1986 probably know why the HST didn’t launch until four years later. The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in January 1986, grounding the rest of the shuttle fleet.
I remember the Challenger disaster clearly, and I remember the day, well over 30 years ago now, when I asked my mother to buy me a magazine with the HST on the cover. I was so excited for the discoveries that the HST would make. I had no idea how much it would accomplish.
One of the primary goals of the HST was to determine the expansion rate of the universe, the so-called Hubble constant. While the exact value for this constant is still the subject of heated debate, HST observations narrowed the range of values while completely changing our understanding of the composition of the universe.
Based on data collected from exploding stars, two teams of researchers independently discovered that the expansion of the universe is accelerating over time. Einstein’s general relativity predicted an expanding (or contracting) universe, but no theory predicted that that expansion was accelerating. Something must be driving that accelerated expansion, and we call that something “dark energy.”
Dark energy is a placeholder name for a force that we do not understand, a force that accounts for 68% of the mass-energy density of the universe. If this theoretical force proves to be real, the HST will have discovered more than two-thirds of the universe.
So what is the rest of the universe made of?
The HST was the first instrument to find direct proof of the existence of dark matter. Dark matter, originally theorized in the 1920’s, is the invisible stuff that makes up about 27% of the universe. Dark matter and dark energy are not the same thing. We call them “dark” because we don’t know what they are.
Together, dark matter and dark energy make up 95% of the universe, leaving only 5% for the normal everyday matter we are familiar with.
To paraphrase Albert Einstein, the more we learn, the more we realize how much we don’t know.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter, Saturn and Mars continue to climb higher in the morning sky every day. Jupiter now rises around 2:30 a.m. The apparent motion of these three planets toward the west is due to the orbit of the Earth around the Sun. If you observe carefully, you’ll see that the planets move toward the east against the background stars. This movement is due to the orbit of these other planets around the Sun. Can you tell which planet moves most quickly toward the east?
The Evening Sky
The Moon returns to the evening sky as a beautiful thin crescent low in the west after sunset on the 24th. Venus blazes in the west while Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, shines in the south west after dark.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.