The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (HST) is in trouble. The vaunted telescope, perhaps the most popular scientific instrument of all time, is experiencing a computer glitch.
Those of us here on Earth who have experienced computer trouble know how difficult it is to diagnose and correct. Imagine trying to do that on a computer that has been continually operating for 12 years, that you have no physical access to, and that is in space.
The issue started on June 13 when Hubble’s payload computer shut down. It was believed originally that the problem originated in a faulty memory module. Luckily, there are three backups for this module.
When attempts to use these backup modules failed, the Hubble operations team turned on the backup payload computer, but that too failed to function properly. The backup has never been used since it was installed in 2009.
Although the primary and backup payload computers were replaced in 2009, they are still 1980’s-era technology. The computer is a NASA Standard Spacecraft Computer-1, built with hardware from the 1980’s.
You would think that only the latest and greatest computer hardware would make it to space, but reliability is far more important than processing speed.
Launched in 1990, the HST has changed our understanding of the universe by working to fulfill one of its primary missions, a mission most people aren’t even aware of. The HST is named after Edwin Hubble, one of the scientists who discovered that the universe is expanding.
Determining the rate of that expansion, known as the Hubble Constant, was one of the main goals of the HST. Currently we believe the universe expands at a rate of 70 km/second/megaparsec. A megaparsec is 1,000,000 parsecs, or 3,261,564 light years (one light year is 5.9 trillion miles).
Researchers using HST data in the late 1990s discovered that not only is the universe expanding, but that it is expanding at an accelerating rate. That acceleration must be due to a force, and we call that force “Dark Energy” because we don’t know what it is.
The HST is currently in safe mode and, apart from being unable to collect scientific data, is in good health. NASA continues to work to diagnose and correct the issue and return the HST to full operation.
The Morning Sky
I love starting my days seeing the crescent moon and, weather willing, this is my week. The moon is low in the southeast before sunrise, moving from west to east from morning to morning. Joining the moon in the predawn are, from west to east, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus and, very low on the eastern horizon, Mercury. All but Jupiter and Saturn are invisible to the naked eye.
The Evening Sky
The summer Milky Way rises just before sunset. When we see the band of stars that is our home galaxy in the summer, we are looking toward its center, where the supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*(pronounced “Sagittarius A star) resides. Venus and Mars are low in the west as night falls. Have you found the Summer Triangle yet? The Ring Nebula lies in the constellation Lyra, home of Vega, one of the points of the Summer Triangle.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Red Orchard Park in Shelbyville on July 2nd for UFO Day. See the Shelby County Public Library website for more details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
