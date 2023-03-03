NASA-Apollo8-Dec24-Earthrise.jpeg

The iconic photo "Earthrise" was taken from lunar orbit by astronaut Bill Anders in 1968. (Image by Bill Anders, courtesy NASA)

What do the Apollo moon landings mean to you? For some, the entire endeavor was a waste of money.

Adjusted for inflation, the U.S. spent between $250-$300 billion on the Apollo program. That’s a huge amount of money, almost as much as the U.S. spent on the Vietnam War in one year.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription