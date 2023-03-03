What do the Apollo moon landings mean to you? For some, the entire endeavor was a waste of money.
Adjusted for inflation, the U.S. spent between $250-$300 billion on the Apollo program. That’s a huge amount of money, almost as much as the U.S. spent on the Vietnam War in one year.
I think it’s safe to say that most of us would rather explore than wage war. It’s also safe to say that landing on the moon was a greater Cold War victory for capitalism and western-style democracy than American involvement in Vietnam.
Another common argument is that money spent on space exploration could be better spent dealing with more pragmatic issues here on Earth. While that may be true, it assumes an elected body of officials that consistently makes wise decisions with taxpayer dollars. It also neglects the benefits of space exploration.
Advances in science and technology resulting from human spaceflight inevitably pay economic and intellectual dividends. Additionally, the Apollo program employed more than 400,000 Americans. Every dollar spent on space is spent here on Earth.
Still, others believe that landing on the moon was one of the greatest achievements in the history of humanity. I’m one of those people. To me and those like me, the Apollo program represents how much we can accomplish when we work together.
For a generation of kids around the world, it was the spark that ignited their passion for science. For a generation of people, it was a major event in their lives. At a time when the population of the world was less than half of what it is today, more than 650 million people watched the Apollo 11 landing live on television, while countless millions more listened on the radio.
Space exploration brings out the best in us and reminds us why we explore. Fifty years after his journey to lunar orbit, astronaut Bill Anders, who snapped the iconic “Earthrise” photo, said “We set out to explore the moon and instead discovered the Earth.”
Though we often view the world through the lens of capitalism, we all understand that our existence is defined by far more than our economic system. As seen from our new perspective on the moon, the Earth is a fragile oasis, alone in the inky blackness of space.
Is this understanding of our place in the universe worth the expense? Would robotic explorers have reached the same conclusion?
The Morning Sky
The bright moon lights up your mornings this week. It’s full on Monday night, setting just as the sun rises on Tuesday morning. The moon will shrink and move toward the east as the week goes on.
The Evening Sky
Blazing Venus and mighty Jupiter shine like diamonds in the western night sky after sunset. The two have recently swapped positions, with Jupiter sinking lower every day. Red Mars is in a great position for observing, high overhead as darkness falls. Venus and Mars, the two closest planets to Earth, just happen to be about the same distance from us right now. Mars is about 115 million miles away while Venus is slightly farther at 122 million miles. It takes light more than 10 minutes to travel that distance.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.