Why do we send humans to space? A recent conversation with young Richard from Frankfort, along with a letter from Robert, prompted me to consider this question over a series of columns.
To understand the issue more fully, I think it will be useful if we break space into segments, with each segment taking us farther from Earth.
Let’s start close to home, in low Earth orbit (LEO). LEO is the region of space between 62 and 1,200 miles above Earth’s surface. The Karman line, somewhat arbitrarily set at 62 miles, defines the inner edge of space. Except for the Apollo missions, all human space travel has been to LEO. There are currently 10 humans in LEO, seven on the International Space Station, and three on the Chinese Tiangong space station.
Along with those 10 humans, a rapidly growing population of satellites occupies LEO. There are over 6,000 satellites in LEO, and the vast majority are used for commercial purposes. NASA and other space agencies operate a few hundred satellites in orbit for science, communication and navigation. The satellites include Earth observing missions like the Landsat program, a series of satellites which has documented the changing Earth for over 50 years.
Other satellites, like the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), point outward, exploring the vast universe and our place within it.
With all these satellites performing so many tasks, what are the humans doing?
In a word, science. The conditions that exist in orbit simply cannot be replicated on Earth, meaning that we can do things in space that cannot be done anywhere else. Thousands of experiments have been performed on the ISS over the last 20 years, leading to breakthroughs in physics, astronomy and human health.
Missions to LEO have also launched and repaired satellites, including the HST, and have allowed us to see our fragile home from a unique perspective.
The cost to get anything to LEO is high, and space travel is always risky and potentially deadly. Should we send humans to LEO? I think so, what do you think?
The Morning Sky
Looking for a bit of summer? The stars Altair, Vega and Deneb form the Summer triangle in the eastern morning sky. Seeing these stars every morning gives you a chance to learn three constellations. Altair is in Aquila, Deneb is in Cygnus and Vega is in Lyra. Use an astronomy app or star charts to see what other stars make up these three constellations.
The Evening Sky
The winter night sky is in full effect, with many bright objects to choose from. Brilliant Venus is low in the west after sunset, with Jupiter above it. The moon returns as a thin crescent beneath Venus on Tuesday night. Red Mars is high in the southern sky as darkness falls. Not far from Mars is the Pleiades cluster, a group of stars that formed together around a hundred million years ago.
New stars are actively forming in the Orion nebula, which is also high in the south. Use an astronomy app or star chart to help you find these objects. All are visible even in light polluted skies, and all show greater detail (or moons!) when seen through binoculars.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.