NASA’s InSight mission is coming to an end. The lander, which arrived on Mars in 2018, will be forced to end science operations thanks to a familiar Martian nemesis — dust. The last victim claimed by Martian dust was the Opportunity rover in 2019.
InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport (NASA loves acronyms), was sent to Mars to study the interior structure of the planet, including the crust, mantle and core of Mars. The mission aims to shed light on the formation and evolution of the rocky planets in our solar system in general, and of Mars in particular.
The instruments on board InSight are sensitive enough to detect earthquakes (really marsquakes), as well as meteorite impacts across the planet. The strongest quake ever observed on another world was recorded by InSight’s SEIS (Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure) instrument on May 4. Just a few days later, on May 7, dust accumulation on InSight’s solar panels reduced power levels enough to trigger a minimal power state called safe mode, suspending all science operations.
The lander relies on its seven-foot-wide solar panels to provide power for science instruments, communications and heaters to keep the spacecraft warm. Temperatures can drop as low as -115 degrees during the long, cold nights of the frigid Martian winter.
The science team will continue to utilize the SEIS instrument whenever enough power is available to do so. The team anticipates shutting SEIS down for good as early as mid-July. Contact with InSight should continue until later this year when the lander stops functioning completely.
InSight will be a permanent resident of Elysium Planitia on Mars, joining a growing list of dead robots scattered across the surface of the red planet. When the end comes, it will be tough for InSight to outdo Opportunity when it comes to its last words; The anthropomorphized final transmission of the Opportunity rover may appear on my tombstone: “My batteries are low and it’s getting dark.”
The Morning Sky
The moon will join the morning planetary lineup starting today when it joins Saturn in the southern sky before dawn. As it moves toward the east from morning to morning, the illuminated portion of the moon visible to us will decrease. On Tuesday morning, the moon will appear close to Jupiter in the pre-dawn east. It moves close to Mars the following morning as it continues to rise later and later. Brilliant Venus and speedy Mercury are visible low in the east before sunrise. You’ll need a clear view to the horizon to spot Mercury, it rises only an hour or so before the sun.
The Evening Sky
The summer triangle asterism can now be seen after nightfall. The three brightest stars in the eastern sky after nightfall — Altair, Vega and Deneb — make up the summer triangle asterism. An asterism is a recognized pattern of stars that is not a constellation. The highest of the three stars is Vega, which resides in the constellation Lyra. The main body of the constellation represents the lyre of Orpheus in Greek mythology and resembles the bowl of the big dipper in miniature. Can you make out the shape of this constellation?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
