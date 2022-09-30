Moretus_(LRO).jpg

Moretus crater as seen by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image by NASA/GSFC/ASU)

Saturday, Oct. 1, is International Observe the moon Night (IOMN). This annual celebration of the moon and lunar science encourages everyone around the world to spend some time thinking about and observing the moon.

IOMN always falls on a day when the moon is close to first quarter. This is a great time to observe the moon because the angle at which sunlight strikes the moon’s surface creates long shadows. This allows for greater visualization of the depth of craters and height of mountains. In comparison, when the moon is full, sunlight shines straight down on the surface from our perspective, creating a flat, shadowless view.

