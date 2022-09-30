Saturday, Oct. 1, is International Observe the moon Night (IOMN). This annual celebration of the moon and lunar science encourages everyone around the world to spend some time thinking about and observing the moon.
IOMN always falls on a day when the moon is close to first quarter. This is a great time to observe the moon because the angle at which sunlight strikes the moon’s surface creates long shadows. This allows for greater visualization of the depth of craters and height of mountains. In comparison, when the moon is full, sunlight shines straight down on the surface from our perspective, creating a flat, shadowless view.
The easiest way to observe the moon is to just look up. Even with the naked eye, you can see some pretty cool features, including craters that are dozens of miles wide. The moon is about 240,000 miles away, so these craters look tiny from our perspective. Dark areas called maria are also visible to the naked eye. These areas were formed by volcanic activity resulting from asteroid impacts on the far side of the moon.
A pair of binoculars begins to bring some craters into sharp view. Be careful when viewing the moon through binoculars, it’s incredibly bright! Use an online map of the moon to start finding some of the more prominent craters and features. Try to look along the terminator, the dividing line between day and night, to really see the terrain in relief.
If it’s cloudy, you can always observe the moon online. Photos from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter show the moon in amazing detail. You can also visit the NASA website to learn about our exploration of the moon.
The moon is the only other world that humans have ever visited. In total, 24 people have made the trip to the moon, 12 of whom walked on its surface. It has been 50 years since humans walked on the moon, but we have never stopped studying it. The 842 pounds of lunar samples returned by the Apollo astronauts have helped us to understand the history and formation of the moon.
NASA plans to return humans to the moon in the next few years. Artemis 1, an uncrewed mission to the moon initially set to launch earlier this month, has had its launch further delayed by hurricane Ian. While we wait for that launch, let’s observe and reflect upon our nearest celestial neighbor and constant companion, the moon.
The Morning Sky
Mars is high in the southeast before dawn. Also in the southeast is Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. A sharp eye shows a kaleidoscope of colors from Sirius as its light rays are reflected and refracted in Earth’s atmosphere.
The Evening Sky
It’s a perfect time to observe both Jupiter and Saturn. Jupiter rises in the east just as the Sun sets in the west. You can’t miss it — Jupiter is incredibly bright right now. Saturn is a bit dimmer, but still easy to find in the southern sky after sunset. The moon and Saturn will be right next to each other on Oct. 5.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
