Life on board the International Space Station (ISS) seems pretty cool. You get to float around in micro-gravity, you can look out the window and see millions of stars or, even better, our beautiful planet Earth.
Living in space has its downsides too. NASA’s Human Research Program has identified five major hazards to human spaceflight as well as 32 specific risks.
Physiological effects such as bone mass loss, muscle loss and vision problems affect every astronaut. Radiation exposure is another issue, especially on long duration missions.
One of the biggest psychological hazards on board the ISS is isolation and confinement. Isolation and confinement refers to the behavioral issues that emerge as small groups of people are crammed in a small space over a long time. They essentially live in a five-bedroom house that’s packed with experiments, equipment and five other people. They can’t leave, they can’t have visitors, they can’t even sit on the porch.
So how do our astronauts deal with this all-too familiar situation, and what lessons can we apply to our situation?
Astronauts work on well-defined schedules. While you don’t need that level of rigidity, it’s a good idea to make a schedule of your own and stick to it. Journaling is remarkably effective at allowing you to work through your thoughts and feelings.
Astronauts have mission control for support, we have family and friends. Get enough sleep, exercise and start a new hobby — like astronomy. Be compassionate and understanding and go easy on yourself.
The best thing to do is something astronauts can’t do. Go outside. Discover your environment and make a connection with the natural world. A big part of that world is the night sky. There’s plenty of time for binge-watching, so take advantage of clear nights and appreciate the sky and all that is in it.
Apart from these proven methods, NASA has been working hard to keep you going. NASA’s Space Place website (spaceplace.nasa.gov) is a great site for children and parents. It has activities, videos, crafts — and everything for parents and educators to keep children occupied and engaged.
You can also visit the all-new Learning Space website at jpl.nasa.gov/edu/learning-space. It’s full of videos and discovery-based activities for the whole family.
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Mars, Jupiter and Saturn continue to be the highlight of the morning sky. All three rise in the east by 5 a.m. As they move past each other, try to picture their orbits. Mars moves closer to Saturn every day because its orbit is smaller, and it moves a lot faster than Saturn does.
It takes Mars about 2 years to orbit the Sun while it takes Saturn 29.44 years. Amazingly, because we know the distance between the Sun and the Earth, we can calculate the distance to both Saturn and Mars and know how fast they are moving thanks to Kepler’s laws of planetary motion.
The Evening Sky
The thin crescent Moon stands to the left on Venus on the night of March 28. Venus is brilliant in the west and has itself become a crescent, meaning it is less than 50% illuminated. Venus will meet up with the Pleiades cluster starting on April 2nd.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. His mission control staff includes a wife and two cats. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
