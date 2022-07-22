The first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) were released July 11 and 12, and they did not disappoint. JWST is a joint mission of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.
JWST is often referred to as the successor to Hubble, and in many ways it is. JWST’s primary mirror is much larger than Hubble’s, meaning it can collect more light from faint, distant objects in a shorter amount of time than Hubble can.
It can also look further back in time. When we look out across the universe, we are looking back in time. Light emitted from an object that is, for example, a billion light years away will take one billion years to reach us, meaning the light we see was emitted one billion years ago.
The universe has been expanding throughout its history. As space expands, it stretches the light from distant objects, making their wavelengths longer.
Light emitted from galaxies that formed early in the history of the universe have had their visible light shifted into the infrared. JWST is designed to peer into the infrared, enabling it to see the young universe.
Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 contains thousands of galaxies, including galaxies that are more than 13 billion years old. These galaxies formed less than a billion years after the Big Bang and are exactly what JWST was designed to show us, the very earliest structures in the universe.
The image covers a tiny region of the sky, the amount of sky covered by a grain of sand held at arm’s length.
These very faint early galaxies are only visible because of an amazing effect that springs from the equations of general relativity called gravitational lensing. Mass warps space, and that warped space dictates how matter and light move.
Very massive objects warp space to a degree we can observe visibly. SMACS 0723 is a massive galaxy cluster located four billion light years from us. The space around SMACS 0723 is warped to the point that it acts like a lens, magnifying the distant background galaxies behind it and directing more of their light toward us.
In the image, you can see background galaxies whose light has been stretched into arcs around the cluster at the center. Analyzing the structure and composition of objects in the early universe will help researchers understand the processes that led to their formation.
NASA released several other images as well, revealing distant exoplanet atmospheres, nearby nebulae, interacting galaxies and dying stars. JWST should continue to impress with exciting new images for many years to come.
The Morning Sky
The crescent moon sits just below the Pleiades star cluster low in the eastern sky before sunrise this morning. The moon pairs with brilliant Venus very low in the east on Tuesday morning. Further up the sky and to the right of Venus is reddish Mars. Jupiter is high in the southern morning sky this week while Saturn is visible in the southwest.
The Evening Sky
Saturn rises in the east around 10 p.m. Rising in the northeast about an hour earlier is Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us. It’s visible to the naked eye from a dark location.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.