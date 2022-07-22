main_image_deep_field_smacs0723-5mb.jpeg

The light of ancient galaxies is distorted and magnified by the gravity of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 in this image from the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image by NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

 Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach

The first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) were released July 11 and 12, and they did not disappoint. JWST is a joint mission of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.

JWST is often referred to as the successor to Hubble, and in many ways it is. JWST’s primary mirror is much larger than Hubble’s, meaning it can collect more light from faint, distant objects in a shorter amount of time than Hubble can.

