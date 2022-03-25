The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has settled into its orbit at the Earth-Sun LaGrange point 2, one million miles from Earth. The telescope recently reached an important milestone when the 18 hexagonal segments that make up the 21-foot-wide primary mirror of the JWST were aligned with Webb’s primary imager, the Near-Infrared Camera.
With the successful deployment of its sunshield, JWST has managed to cool the “cold side” of the telescope down to -381 degrees. With a nerve-wracking deployment behind us, it will be several more weeks of commissioning and fine-tuning before the telescope returns its first usable images.
When JWST does begin to return science data, it will observe the atmospheres of exoplanets. Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars other than the sun. Nearly 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered, most of them within the last 10 years.
As we look out across the galaxy searching for alien life, we look for biosignatures — signals that life-driven processes are occurring. Life signs in alien atmospheres may include water vapor, molecular oxygen, methane and carbon dioxide.
JWST will use spectroscopy to determine the chemical composition of exoplanet atmospheres. Each element on the periodic table emits and absorbs light at specific wavelengths. Scientists can detect chemical elements by observing bright and dark bands in the spectrum of light emitted from or reflected by distant objects.
When an exoplanet passes in front of its host star, scientists can see the changes in the light from that star and determine what chemical compounds are present in the atmosphere of the exoplanet.
Even if scientists were to find a possible biosignature, it would not be conclusive proof for the existence of life. Scientists are currently investigating the source of methane on Mars and phosphine on Venus — both potential biosignatures.
It’s hard to make these determinations in our own solar system, let alone on distant planets dozens of light years away.
If scientists were to detect a special kind of biosignature called a technosignature, they could claim with some certainty that they had discovered alien life. Technosignatures are made only by advanced civilizations and may take the form of pollutants or other artificially produced chemicals in the atmosphere of an alien planet.
In this way, JWST may help determine if we are just one of many intelligent species in the universe.
The Morning Sky
Saturn is creeping back into the morning sky, rising about an hour and a half before the sun. Venus, Mars and Saturn are all relatively close together in the predawn east this week, changing position a little bit each day.
Venus shines much more brightly than red and ruddy Mars or yellowish Saturn. Look for the waning (getting smaller) crescent Moon to join the trio of planets on Sunday and Monday morning.
The Evening Sky
With the onset of daylight-saving time, we stargazers find ourselves staying up an extra hour every clear night. For our binocular object this week, grab a star chart or app to help you find the Alpha Persei Association in the northwestern sky. A very pleasing sight through binoculars, this grouping of stars is known as an open cluster, a collection of stars that were born together and are now drifting apart.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
