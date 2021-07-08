With the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (HST) still experiencing difficulties, it’s time to look ahead to the telescope dubbed “Hubble’s successor” — the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
The history of the telescope is long and, at times, painful. The development of the telescope began 25 years ago in 1996. It’s not unusual for space missions to have long planning and construction phases, but JWST is a bit extreme.
The telescope was originally planned for launch in 2007. There have been delays, cost overruns and many technical challenges to overcome.
Now, finally, it looks like JWST will launch as early as Halloween this year. JWST will not be launched to a low Earth orbit like the HST was, instead it will occupy a gravitationally stable area beyond the orbit of the moon.
This point is called L2, the second Lagrange point. This spot is almost a million miles from Earth and is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The combined pull of the Earth and sun will hold JWST in an orbit that is synchronous with the Earth.
The main reason for the telescope to occupy this distant orbit is due to the nature of JWST. JWST is an infrared telescope, so thermal emissions from Earth would interfere with observations.
JWST has a five-layered sunshield to drastically reduce the heat from the sun. The telescope also has a cooling system that can cool some instruments to as low as – 447 degrees, just a dozen degrees above absolute zero.
JWST will be able to see further back in time, and therefore farther away, in infrared wavelengths than Hubble could. Not only are its instruments more sensitive, but the telescope’s primary mirror is much larger. Eighteen segments composed of beryllium will unfold and lock into place to form the 21 foot mirror after JWST reaches L2.
The primary mirror on the HST is 2.4 meters, meaning that JWST has over seven times as much collecting area. With that level of sensitivity, we should also be able to determine the composition of exoplanet atmospheres and directly image distant worlds.
In addition, JWST will allow us to see galaxies in the earliest stages of formation and will give us deep insights into the early days of our universe.
The Morning Sky
Mercury has snuck back into the morning sky as it whizzes around the sun at over 100,000 mph in its 88-day orbit. Saturn and Jupiter are still up in the southern morning sky, with the summer Milky Way arcing overhead.
The Evening Sky
Mars, Venus and the moon put on quite a show very low in the west just after dark. Mars and Venus are very close on Monday night, with the thin crescent moon just above them. Mars is on its way out of the night sky after a long apparition, so say goodbye while you still can.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on July 17 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and Mars presentation. See josephinesculpturepark.org for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
