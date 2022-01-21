When we view the constellations of the winter night sky, we are looking outward into the vastness of the universe, away from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. While the collection of some deep sky treasures like globular clusters and nebulae are less common in winter, January nights still hold some of the best sights of the year.
The constellation Auriga, the charioteer, hangs high in the east after sunset. Use a smartphone app or online chart to help you locate it. Auriga is highlighted by the bright star Capella and by three very prominent open clusters. An open cluster is a group of stars that were all born together in the same star forming region and are moving apart over time.
The most prominent and popular open cluster is m45, the Pleiades, a great observational target visible now high in the southwestern sky after nightfall in the constellation Taurus.
The trio of open clusters in Auriga trace a line through the faint band of the winter Milky Way.
From my somewhat light-polluted sky, I can glimpse all three with the unaided eye. In order to truly enjoy these wintery jewels, a pair of binoculars is highly recommended.
The three clusters, named M36, M37 and M38, get their designations from the Messier catalog, a list of 110 bright celestial objects created by Charles Messier. All three are roughly the same distance from us, with the closest (M38) being 3,400 light years away and the farthest (M37) being 4,600 light years from us.
One light year, the distance light travels in one year, is about 5.8 trillion miles. The distance of these star clusters also means that these objects emitted the light we are seeing now when the great pyramids of Egypt were being constructed.
While M38 is closest, it also has the fewest stars with only 100 members, many of which are invisible to all but the largest telescopes. M36 provides a treat with perhaps a dozen bright cluster stars forming an irregular pattern. These large, hot stars have short lifespans and help us to identify M36 as a young cluster, only 25 million years old. M37 has the most visible stars, and the longer you observe the more will pop out at you.
The Morning Sky
Venus, now the morning star, rises in the east more than one and a half hours before the sun. Earth’s sister world will continue to climb higher in the morning sky as the days go on. Mars sits just to the upper right of Venus. Venus and Mars, on the opposite side of the sky from Auriga, appear very close to the galactic center from our perspective.
The Evening Sky
Saturn is pretty much gone from the night sky, and Jupiter won’t be far behind. Make sure you seize your opportunity to see Jupiter before it’s lost in the glare of the Sun in just a few weeks. The great constellations of winter are all visible in the east as night falls. Which one will you explore?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
