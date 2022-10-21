NASA’s Juno mission, in orbit around Jupiter since 2016, has just captured a new view of the icy moon Europa.
Europa isn’t just any moon. Observations have revealed that Europa has a vast subsurface liquid water ocean. In fact, Europa’s ocean may contain twice as much water as all of Earth’s oceans combined!
Water worlds are common in the outer solar system, a fact we never suspected until less than 50 years ago. Jupiter and its 80 known moons orbit at an average distance of about 500 million miles from the sun. This is about five times farther away from the sun than Earth, which means that the Jupiter system only gets 4% as much energy from the sun as we do.
Despite these frigid conditions, flybys by some of the first interplanetary missions revealed the four largest moons of Jupiter to be dynamic worlds. These moons are called the Galilean moons in honor of Galileo, who became the first human to ever see them when he turned his telescope skyward in 1609.
The Galilean moons orbit Jupiter rapidly, and the inner three are in orbital resonance with one another. Io, the innermost moon, orbits Jupiter in 1.8 days, Europa in 3.6 days — exactly two times as long as Io. Ganymede, third moon from Jupiter and the largest moon in the solar system, orbits in 7.2 days, exactly twice as long as Europa’s orbit.
This orbital resonance, combined with Jupiter’s mighty gravity, stretches and flexes these worlds in a way that’s similar to how the moon causes tides here on Earth. This “tidal flexing” causes frictional heating that creates volcanos on Io and allows for liquid water on both Europa and Ganymede.
Another amazing thing about Europa is that you can see it. A pair of binoculars, a clear sky and steady hands are all that is required. In fact, all four Galilean moons, including Callisto, the outermost of the four, are visible through most binoculars.
You can check in on them over the course of an evening and watch how they change position as they whizz around Jupiter as fast as 11 miles per second.
Any astronomy app will show you which point of light is which moon.
This is the first close flyby of Europa in over 20 years, since the aptly named Galileo probe was operational at Jupiter. The images, along with data from other instruments on the Juno spacecraft, have provided valuable insights into the structure and composition of Europa.
A future mission to Europa called the Europa Clipper is currently in development by NASA. Set to launch in October 2024, the mission aims to determine whether this icy world has conditions suitable for life.
The Morning Sky
I’m really enjoying watching the Red Triangle in the southeastern morning sky before dawn. The position of Mars relative to the orange/red stars Aldebaran (in Taurus) and Betelgeuse (in Orion) changes from day to day as Mars orbits the sun.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter is well up in the east after nightfall, shining brighter than any star. When you observe the Galilean moons through binoculars, notice how the four worlds line up in the same orbital plane. To the upper right of Jupiter is Saturn, much dimmer and more yellow than Jupiter.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.