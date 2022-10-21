jpegPIA25332.jpeg

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured this close-up view of Europa on Sept. 29. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI)

NASA’s Juno mission, in orbit around Jupiter since 2016, has just captured a new view of the icy moon Europa.

Europa isn’t just any moon. Observations have revealed that Europa has a vast subsurface liquid water ocean. In fact, Europa’s ocean may contain twice as much water as all of Earth’s oceans combined!

