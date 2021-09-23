The king of planets is taking center stage in the night sky. Jupiter rises in the east around 6 p.m. and is easily spotted after nightfall.
A pair of binoculars will show at least a couple of Jupiter’s 79 moons. Almost any backyard telescope will show all four of the largest moons of Jupiter — the so-called Galilean moons, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, and Io.
Backyard telescopes also begin to show the bands and zones that define the weather patterns in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The great Red Spot — a persistent cyclone co-discovered by Robert Hooke and Giovanni Cassini in 1665 — is also visible in amateur telescopes. The Great Red Spot has been shrinking for the last 150 years but is larger than the Earth.
The bands, zones and storms that exist in Jupiter’s atmosphere are also being observed by NASA’s Juno mission. The camera that returns amazing images from Jupiter is called JunoCam, and it was practically an afterthought.
A late addition to the mission designed primarily for public outreach, JunoCam is not the best camera in the solar system, but it has delivered spectacular views. It has also allowed professional and amateur astronomers to study and learn about the weather on Jupiter.
Besides JunoCam, Juno has eight other science instruments on board.
We are studying Jupiter’s gravitational field to determine the structure and makeup of the planet using the Gravity Science instrument.
We are using all seven other instruments to study the magnetic field and radiation environment around Jupiter. Jupiter has a massive magnetic field that extends nearly to the orbit of Saturn — a distance of 500 million miles.
This magnetic field captures particles from the sun and accelerates them to extremely high speeds, resulting in a zone of radiation around the planet that is hostile to our robotic explorers. The Juno spacecraft is in a highly elliptical 53-day orbit around Jupiter.
This orbit takes it in close to Jupiter for only a brief period of time, minimizing the amount of radiation the spacecraft is subjected to. The processes that lead to the formation of Jupiter’s magnetic field are not well understood.
Data from Juno is helping to unravel this and many other mysteries, while generating even more questions for us to answer.
The solar-powered Juno mission has already exceeded its planned mission duration by three years and is currently expected to operate until at least September 2025.
The Morning Sky
A preview of the winter night sky in the morning sky and a chill in the air both signal the onset of autumn. The constellation of Orion the hunter is well up in the east before dawn. The dim constellation Lepus traces out a convincing rabbit. Use an astronomy app or star chart to find the celestial hare at the feet of Orion. The moon is right in between the Pleiades and Hyades open clusters on Sunday morning.
The Evening Sky
Saturn joins Jupiter halfway up the southeastern sky as night falls. Saturn appears yellowish and is much dimmer than Jupiter. The Harvest Moon, the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, occurs on Monday night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He just helped yet another budding young astronomer find his first telescope. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
