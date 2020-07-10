Jupiter will reach opposition on July 14. Opposition is the point in a planet's orbit when it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The same thing happens once a month with the moon. When the moon is full, it is at opposition.
Of course, the moon revolves around the Earth, and Jupiter orbits the sun, but we as a species didn’t believe that until about 400 years ago. Jupiter is a key reason why.
In 1610, Galileo first observed Jupiter through a telescope, invented only two years earlier by Hans Lipperhey. It didn’t take Galileo long to realize that those four little points of light he observed changing position around Jupiter from night to night were actually objects in orbit around Jupiter. The observations were nothing short of revolutionary.
At the time, the vast majority of people believed that the Earth was the center of the solar system and the universe. There were a few people who had presented a heliocentric, or sun-centered model of the universe. Chief amongst these dissenters was Polish mathematician and astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus. Copernicus proposed his model 70 years before Galileo’s observations.
Contrary to popular belief, Copernicus was not the first person to propose the heliocentric model. In fact, he was beaten to the punch by about 1,800 years by one of the most brilliant people to have ever lived, Aristarchus of Samos.
Seeing this solar system in miniature around Jupiter, combined with telescopic observations of Venus that demonstrated that Venus has phases, provided incontrovertible evidence that the sun was the center of the solar system.
You can see those four points of light around Jupiter that changed history, and now is the best time to do it.
Today, we refer to the four objects as the Galilean Moons: Europa, Ganymede, Callisto and Io. A pair of binoculars should reveal a few of them, while any telescope will show all of them. Watch how they change position from night to night and realize that you’re observing a celestial ballet that changed our view of the universe and ourselves.
The weekly roundup: The morning sky
Venus and Mars have conjunctions on the same days this week. A conjunction is a time when celestial objects appear close together from our perspective. On the 11th and 12th, Venus pairs with Aldebaran, the eye of the bull in the constellation Taurus. Also on the 11th and 12th, Mars and the moon come quite close to each other in the sky. Mars is high in the pre-dawn south east, rising around 12:45. Venus is lower in the east, rising about three hours after Mars.
The evening sky
Jupiter is as close as it comes to us all year, so it is at its biggest and brightest. It will rise in the east just as the Sun sets in the west. Saturn follows close behind, rising about 20 minutes after Jupiter.
To the upper left of Jupiter and Saturn is a clear sign that summer is upon us. Three bright stars make up the asterism known as the Summer Triangle. They are Altair (in Aquilla), Vega (in Lyra) and Deneb (in Cygnus). Remember, an asterism is a pattern of stars that is not one of the 88 official constellations. You can see three bright stars, two bright planets and learn three constellations — all in one night!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. He loves showing folks Saturn and Jupiter through his telescopes. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
