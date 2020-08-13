Earth is not the only planet in the solar system that has weather. There are dust storms on Mars, while Venus has clouds made of sulfuric acid.
Saturn has a persistent, hexagon-shaped polar vortex, and Titan, one of the moons of Saturn, has lakes, rain, and ice — all three composed of methane, the primary ingredient in natural gas. But the weather on Jupiter is more spectacular than anywhere else.
The Great Red Spot (GRS) on Jupiter is a cyclone that’s larger than Earth. The GRS has raged for over 400 years and is but one among many thousands of atmospheric features visible from Earth. Some storms on Jupiter have wind speeds close to 400 miles per hour.
We can see the counter-rotating bands and zones in Jupiter’s atmosphere, features that are thousands of miles wide. Jupiter is almost half a billion miles away from us right now.
The fact that we can see Jovian (belonging to Jupiter) weather patterns from Earth with two little pieces of glass in a small telescope is amazing.
In addition to gigantic storms, Jupiter also has lightning. Lots of lightning. Until recently, we thought that all of this lightning originated between 28 and 40 miles below the cloud tops, in a region of the atmosphere where water can exist in all three phases — solid, liquid, and gas.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft, currently in orbit around Jupiter, has recently observed so-called “shallow lightning,” lightning occurring near the top of the Jovian atmosphere.
The mechanism that produces this lightning involves water combining with ammonia high in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The ammonia acts like an antifreeze, allowing water to exist in liquid form higher in the atmosphere.
This mixture also leads to the formation of hailstones with a melted ammonia-water core surrounded by a water ice crust. Tristan Guillot, lead author of a paper describing these hailstones, refers to them as “mushballs.”
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Venus is a dazzling beacon high in the east before sunrise. The highly reflective cloud tops of Venus are one of the main reasons for its stunning brilliance, along with its proximity to the sun and the Earth. The clouds of Venus also make it a rather disappointing target for observers.
You can see Venus go through phases, just like the moon, but the blanket of clouds surrounding the planet are bland and featureless. Be sure to observe Venus as it sits just below the waning (getting smaller) crescent moon on Saturday morning. High in the south east, Mars is showing more detail to telescopic observers. This great red gem is the only planet where we can easily see surface features, including polar ice caps and varying terrain.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are visible all night long. They rise in the east before sunset. Jupiter outshines yellowish Saturn by quite a bit. Clouds play a role here too, but the difference in brightness between the two worlds is mostly due to their distance. We just learned that Jupiter is nearly 500 million miles away, but Saturn is nearly twice as far away at almost a billion miles.
It takes light from the sun more than two and a half hours to bounce off Saturn and make it to your eyes. The round-trip light travel time from Earth to Voyager 1, the most distant human made object, is more than 40 hours.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Visit his Starpointe Astronomy YouTube channel to see his latest video about the Voyager mission. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.