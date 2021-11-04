Recent analysis of data from NASA’s Juno spacecraft has shed new light on the workings of Jupiter’s atmosphere and the Great Red Spot.
Juno entered into a highly elliptical 53-day orbit around Jupiter in 2016. At its closest approach, a point called perijove, Juno comes within 2,600 miles of Jupiter’s cloud tops before swinging out to a distance of five million miles when at apojove, the most distant point in its orbit.
The solar-powered spacecraft can only remain close to Jupiter for a short period of time due to the incredibly powerful radiation belts that encircle the largest planet in our solar system.
More than 37 of these orbits, Juno has peered through the clouds of Jupiter using its microwave radiometer (MWR). The MWR is able to provide data on the structure, composition, and movement of Jupiter’s atmosphere. Using this instrument, researchers have determined that the belts and zones that dominate the equatorial regions of Jupiter’s atmosphere extend to a depth of 2,000 miles.
For comparison, the bulk of Earth’s atmosphere is within 10 miles of the surface. The belts and zones move in opposite directions around the planet, with wind speeds in excess of 400 mph.
Recently published results from MWR data have also revealed the depth of storms in Jupiter’s atmosphere. More than 1,000 cyclones and other large-scale atmospheric phenomena are visible from Juno, and many of them extend more than 60 miles down into the atmosphere.
The most famous storm on Jupiter, the Great Red Spot (GRS), has roots going down at least twice as deep as these other storms. This depth, about 120 miles, is near the limit of how deep the MWR can probe, meaning that the true depth of the GRS is beyond the ability of the instrument to determine.
Luckily, we humans are unbelievably clever.
From a distance of more than 400 million miles, the radio dishes of NASA’s Deep Space Network have been able to detect miniscule changes in the orbital path of Juno due to the gravitational influence of the GRS. Using this information, Juno team members were able to determine that the GRS is no more than 300 miles deep.
This incredible depth helps to explain the longevity of the GRS, a storm that has raged for over 200 years and is wider than Earth.
The Morning Sky
Moon-free mornings this week should allow you to trace out some of the most distinctive constellations in the sky. Look to the south in the early morning hours to find Orion, instantly identifiable by the three stars that make up the belt of the mythical hunter. To the east is the backward question mark that defines the head of the celestial lion, Leo.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter is visible from even the most light-polluted area after nightfall. Look to the south to find bright Jupiter with dimmer Saturn to its right. Any backyard telescope will reveal a few of Jupiter’s moons, and careful observation is rewarded with views of the belts, zones, and GRS mentioned in this article.
Venus is only about half illuminated, but it’s incredibly bright. Look southwest as the Sun begins to set to find Earth’s sister world.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park Saturday for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and Venus presentation. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
