Three robotic missions will arrive at Mars this month. China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft will enter orbit on Feb. 10, with its rover landing on the Martian surface in May.
Hope, a weather and climate observing satellite from the United Arab Emirates, achieved orbital insertion on Feb. 9. On Feb. 18, NASA’s Perseverance rover will land in Jezero crater on Mars.
Getting to Mars is incredibly difficult, landing there is even harder. Perseverance left Earth at a speed of nearly 25,000 mph relative to the Earth and is currently traveling at 48,544 mph relative to the sun. Further complicating matters, Mars, orbiting at 54,000 mph, has travelled nearly 300 million miles in the seven months since the spacecraft was launched.
Entry, descent and landing (EDL) is the most difficult and dangerous phase of the journey to Mars. When Perseverance reaches the thin Martian atmosphere, it will be traveling at about 12,000 mph. It needs to slow that descent to zero and land softly on the Martian surface in only seven minutes.
The angle and location where Perseverance enters the atmosphere is the first crucial step. If the angle is too steep or too shallow, the craft could bounce off the atmosphere or plunge to its doom. If it enters the atmosphere at the wrong location, it will not hit its landing target.
After using the atmosphere to slow the craft down to about 1,000 mph, Perseverance will deploy a high-velocity parachute. This will slow Perseverance to about 200 mph, still far too fast to land. At this point, the rover separates from the rest of the spacecraft and engages rockets to further slow itself.
Because the rover contains many sensitive pieces of equipment, landing on rocket power is not possible due to the amount of dust those rockets would throw into the air and on to the rover. The last 20 feet of the landing is accomplished by using the Skycrane maneuver, something which must be seen to be believed.
This complicated routine is entirely autonomous. Mars is almost 120,000,000 miles away. Any signal from Earth to Mars takes over 10 minutes to travel the distance between the two worlds, a period of time far longer than the entire EDL sequence. Additionally, Perseverance will touch down within a predefined landing ellipse that measures four miles by five miles.
I can’t throw a crumpled piece of paper into a recycling bin 10 feet away, but NASA can land a rover inside a 20 square mile area on another planet after a journey of 300 million miles.
I encourage readers to search for and watch the video “7 Minutes of Terror” from JPL. It presents the EDL sequence in dramatic fashion.
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Saturn returns this week, now rising in the eastern morning sky about an hour before the Sun. Mercury also returns, rising just after and to the left of Saturn.
The Evening Sky
This week, I urge you to observe only one object. Mars is high in the south after nightfall, and while it is not as big and bright as it was a few months ago, it is a place where six active satellites and one rover are about to be joined by two more of each. More than just a red dot in the sky, Mars is a symbol of what we can accomplish as a species. Look at Mars this week and cheer the three spacecraft approaching it.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Feb. 20 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
