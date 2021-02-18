The last two decades of Mars exploration have been tremendously successful, and we have had a continuous presence on the Martian surface in the form of roving robots since 2004.
In addition to the Curiosity rover and Insight lander on the surface, a fleet of active spacecraft are currently orbiting Mars. There are eight active spacecraft in Mars orbit: NASA’s Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, and MAVEN missions; Mars Express from ESA and the Exomars Trace Gas Orbiter from ESA and the Russian Federal Space Agency; the Mars Orbiter Mission from the Indian Space Research Organization; The United Arab Emirates Hope orbiter; and Tianwen 1 from China. That’s a lot of cameras looking at Mars.
If Perseverance lands successfully on Thursday, there will be 25 more cameras on Mars.
Seven of these cameras are part of the entry, descent and landing instrument suite; nine are engineering instruments, including hazard avoidance and navigation cameras (Navcams); two are on the Ingenuity helicopter; and the remainder are science cameras.
Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras that will take color pictures, high-speed video, and three-dimensional stereo images. The “eyes” in the head-like mast of Perseverance, Mastcam-Z also has a powerful zoom lens.
PIXL, the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry, uses an X-ray spectrometer to identify chemical elements in rocks at a tiny scale. Determining the chemical makeup of rocks on the Martian surface gives us clues to their formation. PIXL can also take close-up pictures. It has the ability to see features as small as a grain of salt.
WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) helps to identify targets of interest for the other science instruments aboard Perseverance and provides detailed views of the Martian surface. Like PIXL and SHERLOC, it is mounted on the turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm.
SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Ramen and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) uses cameras, spectrometers, and one of the two lasers on board Perseverance to search for signs of past or current microbial life.
Supercam, the large camera mounted in the mast of Perseverance, fires a laser at mineral targets of interest and analyzes the plasma created when the rock is vaporized. A spectrograph reveals the chemical composition of the vaporized material.
All of these instruments are designed to determine if life existed in the past or exists currently on Mars. If the answer to either of those questions is “yes,” it will be one of the most profound discoveries in the history of humankind. We will not, however, rely solely on the work done by our robotic emissaries. Perseverance will also collect samples of Mars to be returned to Earth for further study.
The Morning Sky
Saturn and Mercury rise in the east about an hour before the sun. Jupiter will join this pair of early morning planets in a few weeks and will have a close conjunction with Mercury in early March.
The Evening Sky
Mars, our main subject for the month, stands high in the south as night falls. The moon will be between the Pleiades and the Hyades star clusters on Friday.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Feb. 20th for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.