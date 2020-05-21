On July 8, 2011, Space Shuttle Atlantis lifted off on STS-135. That was the last time the United States launched astronauts to space aboard an American craft from American soil.
For the last nine years, the only way for American astronauts to get to the International Space Station (ISS) was on board a Russian made Soyuz spacecraft. The launches take place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. That’s all about to change thanks to NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS. On board will be two American Astronauts — Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken. Both are veteran astronauts — each having flown on two Space Shuttle missions. Hurley flew on STS-135 — the last of the shuttle flights.
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program began in 2010, with the aim of partnering with the private sector to fly Americans to space. The idea was to quickly develop commercial transport solutions to the ISS while allowing NASA to focus its efforts on more challenging missions of exploration. Two companies have been awarded contracts to accomplish this goal.
SpaceX, the upstart company founded by Elon Musk that has revolutionized rocketry by introducing reusable orbital launch vehicle stages that land upright, has developed the Crew Dragon capsule. This capsule is a modified version of the Dragon cargo spacecraft that has been routinely delivering supplies to the ISS since 2012.
The other company is Boeing. Boeing is “old space,” having been involved in spaceflight since the 1960’s. Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner vehicle had a partially successful launch without crew aboard this past December. Starliner is compatible with several different rockets, including the Falcon 9.
The launch on the Wednesday is the culmination of a decade of effort. All of America is hoping for a safe and successful mission.
The Morning Sky
Mars, rising a little before 3 a.m., continues to brighten and grow larger while moving further east against the background stars each morning. The gas giants Jupiter and Saturn rise before 1 a.m. and are at their highest in the south just before dawn.
The Evening Sky
Mercury and Venus are very close to each other this week in the western sky after sunset. The pair are joined by the young crescent moon Saturday evening. Spotting this thin crescent is a real challenge. Are you up to it?
You’ll have a better chance on the Sunday, when the moon moves upper left of the planetary pair. Venus sinks below Mercury Friday, on its way to inferior conjunction on June 3. Inferior conjunction is the point at which Mercury or Venus is in between the Earth and the Sun.
Venus offers a unique challenge of its own; some have claimed to be able to see the thin crescent of Venus, now less than 5% illuminated, with the unaided eye. Can you?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He remembers seeing a very thin moon on his way to Onan observatory over 10 years ago. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.