NASA’s search for aliens has been focused on Mars for decades. During that time, we have uncovered strong evidence that Mars was once a warm and wet world with conditions suitable for life.
We haven’t found life on Mars, but we thought we did — twice.
As we search for signs of life on Mars or elsewhere throughout the solar system, we aren’t looking for little green women or space whales, we’re looking for microbes. Microbial life appeared on Earth 4 billion years ago.
Multicellular life — like you and me and every animal and plant you’ve ever seen or heard of — did not come into being until about 600 million years ago. This means that 85% of the history of life on Earth was microbial. We expect the same to be true of life on other worlds.
In November 1976, the twin Viking landers both saw signs of active microbial life on Mars. The “Labeled Release” experiment seemed to indicate the presence of living microbes in Martian soil. However, two other Viking experiments that were searching for Martian life did not turn up positive results.
A chemical compound called perchlorate, discovered in Martian soil in 2008 by the Phoenix lander, may explain why organic compounds were not found by the Viking GCMS experiment. Perchlorate destroys organic compounds when heated, as the sample in the GCMS experiment was. Although there is still some debate about these results, we do not consider these experiments to be a conclusive detection of life.
In 1996, then President Bill Clinton gave a short speech to announce the possible discovery of microbial fossils in a Martian meteorite. The meteorite, dubbed ALH84001, formed on Mars about 4 billion years ago.
Analysis indicates that the rock formed in a warm, wet environment on Mars. It was blasted off Mars 17 million years ago by a large impact and fell to Earth about 13,000 years ago. There are a few different lines of evidence that suggest the presence of microbial fossils in this meteorite.
One of the most convincing is the presence of magnetite crystal formations, similar to those formed by biological processes on Earth and not known to form by any abiotic (non-life) process. The other strong indication of life comes from scanning electron microscope images of structures that resemble terrestrial bacteria. These results are also controversial, and we have yet to discover conclusive proof of Martian life.
The Perseverance rover, scheduled to land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, will continue the search for Martian microbes with instruments that are far more sophisticated than those on Viking 1 and 2.
As Carl Sagan said, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. For now, Earth is the only place where we know that life exists, and Mars in the only planet we know of that is populated solely by robots.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter, Saturn and Mars rise earlier and get brighter every day. It won’t be long before Jupiter and Saturn make their way into the evening sky. The waning (getting smaller) gibbous Moon joins them on the morning of the May 12. Observing these bright planets is a great way to start your day.
The Evening Sky
In the western sky after sunset, Venus is about as bright as it will be all year. If you have binoculars or even a small telescope, please look at this beautiful crescent.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He hopes there really are space whales. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
