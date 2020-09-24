In many ways, Venus is Earth’s twin. It’s about the same size and mass, it has a similar composition, and it orbits within the habitable zone of our solar system.
Venus is also quite different from Earth. It is in the grip of massive global warming and has a surface temperature of almost 900 degrees. It has a thick atmosphere that is 50 times as dense as Earth’s atmosphere and the planet is continually blanketed in thick clouds of sulfuric acid. This is not a world where we expected to find signs of current life.
Venus was probably capable of supporting life as we know it in the distant past. It is believed that Venus had liquid water oceans on its surface for billions of years until the planet began to heat up and boil off its water due to the greenhouse effect.
A paper published on Sept. 14 in the journal "Nature" from lead author Jane Greaves and 18 other scientists points to possible life-based metabolic processes in the clouds of Venus. It seems incredible that life could exist on such an inhospitable world, but the temperature and pressure about 50-kilometers above the Venusian surface is remarkably Earth-like. Microbial life is abundant in the upper atmosphere of Earth, demonstrating that cloud tops are a viable region for life to evolve and thrive.
The paper announced strong indications that a chemical called phosphine (PH3) is present in the atmosphere of Venus. We do not know of any non-biological process that could have created this phosphine. The possibility of life in the Venusian cloud tops was proposed by Carl Sagan and Howard Morowitz in 1967. Sagan also said, “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” and this is certainly an extraordinary claim. Scientists will work to find other avenues for the creation of phosphine on Venus and will continue to accumulate more data.
Even if there proves to be no detection of life, this is still an important exercise. As we look out into the universe to find life, we use specific chemical fingerprints as biosignatures. If we discover a non-biological process that creates phosphine on worlds like Earth or Venus, we can further refine the list of biosignatures to search for.
Potential biosignatures do not equal life. However, this new discovery offers a tantalizing clue, one that demands further study and new robotic exploration missions to Venus.
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
The early morning sky has been dominated by Venus for the last couple of months. Now, when you observe it in the eastern sky before sunrise, you have something new to ponder. Mars is exceptionally bright in the southwest morning sky. It will be at its biggest and brightest in just a few weeks.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn continue to dazzle in the night sky. Look toward the south for two bright objects sitting next to each other. The brighter object is Jupiter, and the dimmer one is Saturn. The Moon joins Saturn on the 25th. Mars now rises in the east before 9 p.m. and can be observed throughout the night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
