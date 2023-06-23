Ongoing analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini mission shows that Enceladus, one of the many moons of Saturn, may possess all of the ingredients necessary for life.
Enceladus, a small moon covered in a shell of ice, is squeezed and flexed by the massive gravity of Saturn to such a degree that the heat generated by this “tidal flexing” allows a subsurface liquid water ocean to exist. Incredibly, we have observed geysers on the surface of Enceladus spewing some of that ocean into space. Even more incredible is that we have flown through these plumes with the robotic Cassini spacecraft, which orbited Saturn from 2004-2017.
A recent analysis of data collected by Cassini reveals the presence of phosphorus, an essential ingredient for life. This discovery adds to a growing list of components critical for life that have been found on this tiny moon. We have previously discovered other key ingredients for life in Cassini data, including molecular hydrogen, a potent energy source for microbial life.
Cassini has also discovered organic molecules, including the ingredients of amino acids, in the plumes of Enceladus. Complex organic molecules are the building blocks for life as we know it.
While we do not have a mission in the works to return to Enceladus, a mission to another icy moon will explore the potential for life in the outer solar system. The Europa Clipper mission, set to launch in 2024, will explore Europa, a moon of Jupiter.
Europa and Enceladus have a lot in common. Both are ice-encrusted worlds in the outer solar system that have subsurface liquid water oceans that eject material into space, and both seem to have all of the ingredients necessary for life. Europa Clipper will arrive in the Jupiter system in 2030.
Enceladus and Europa are places we never thought to look in our quest for life, but they both seem to have everything needed to support it. These are the only places other than Earth where we think that all of the prerequisites for life have been met. They’re also places we didn’t expect, further expanding the number of worlds where life could exist in the universe.
If life has the potential to exist on a frozen moon 10 times farther from the sun than Earth, where else might we find life signs?
The Morning Sky
The early morning sky is teeming with planets, some invisible to the naked eye. Saturn is high in the southeast before dawn, looking dim and yellowish. Much brighter is Jupiter, now rising a little after 3 a.m. in the east. Optical aid and an astronomy app will be needed to locate Uranus and Neptune. Uranus is just to the lower left of Jupiter while Neptune sits in between Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn southeast.
The Evening Sky
Blazing Venus is visible high in the western sky as the sun sets. Just to the upper left of Venus is reddish Mars. The two planets are drawing closer together with each passing night. Now that we’ve passed the solstice, the nights are getting longer, and we astronomers can finally get some sleep. Before you nod off, see if you can spot bright Vega in the eastern sky.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
