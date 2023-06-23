2_pia06254_enceladus-surface-1041.jpg

Enceladus as seen by the Cassini orbiter in 2005. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)

Ongoing analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini mission shows that Enceladus, one of the many moons of Saturn, may possess all of the ingredients necessary for life.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

Enceladus, a small moon covered in a shell of ice, is squeezed and flexed by the massive gravity of Saturn to such a degree that the heat generated by this “tidal flexing” allows a subsurface liquid water ocean to exist. Incredibly, we have observed geysers on the surface of Enceladus spewing some of that ocean into space. Even more incredible is that we have flown through these plumes with the robotic Cassini spacecraft, which orbited Saturn from 2004-2017.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription