The orbital path of the Lucy mission. (Image courtesy Southwest Research Institute)

Lucy, a NASA mission that will explore eight different asteroids in 12 years, is set to launch no earlier than Oct. 16 on board a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Lucy is named for the 3 million-year old hominin fossil discovered in 1974 in Ethiopia. The fossil itself was named for the Beatles song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” The mission team chose the name after seeing a connection between early asteroids, early proto-humans and diamonds in the sky.

Just as Lucy the fossil taught us about the evolutionary history of humans, Lucy the spacecraft will help us to understand the evolutionary history of the solar system by studying asteroids that are virtually unchanged since their formation 4.5 billion years ago — the fossils of the solar system.

Of the eight asteroids that Lucy will fly by, seven are so-called Jupiter trojan asteroids. The trojans are believed to be leftovers from the earliest era of solar system formation when objects like the trojans came together to form the planets.

The Jupiter trojans exist in two separate clusters. The swarms of asteroids co-orbit with Jupiter in stable regions 60 degrees ahead and 60 degrees behind Jupiter in its orbit.

These regions are called Lagrange points, specifically the L4 and L5 Lagrange points. The gravitational attraction of Jupiter and the sun balance out at the Lagrange points, allowing objects in these areas to remain undisturbed in their orbits for billions of years. There are over one million 1 km or larger trojan asteroids.

The first asteroid that Lucy will visit is a main-belt asteroid Donaldjohanson, named after the scientist who discovered the Lucy fossil. The spacecraft will reach this asteroid in 2025 after a year in an Earth-like orbit followed by two gravitational slingshot maneuvers, which will steal some of Earth’s momentum to propel the spacecraft into the outer solar system.

The spacecraft will continue past the main asteroid belt, the band of asteroids in between Mars and Jupiter, for its first five trojan asteroid flybys. Lucy will have only a few hours at each asteroid to collect data, speeding by its observational targets at several miles per second.

Lucy will then return to Earth for a final gravity assist in 2030, this time using Earth to alter its trajectory toward the second trojan swarm. Lucy will reach the final two asteroids, a binary pair named Patroclus and Menoetius, in 2033.

The Morning Sky

The Beehive cluster in the constellation Cancer is up in the east in the early morning hours. The cluster is visible to the unaided eye in darker skies but is best observed through binoculars or a wide-field telescope. The Beehive adds to an awesome array of morning binocular objects including the Pleiades, the Orion Nebula, the Double Cluster and the Alpha Persei association.

The Evening Sky

Jupiter and Saturn dominate the southern sky all night, while brilliant Venus points the way west after sunset. Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us at two million light years away, is halfway up the eastern sky as night falls. This spiral galaxy shows as a faint fuzzy object to the naked eye in a dark site. Binoculars begin to resolve the majesty of Andromeda, home to a trillion stars.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

