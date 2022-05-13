The first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022 will take place on Sunday night and will be visible from start to finish across all of Kentucky.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves into the shadow of the Earth. This doesn’t happen every full moon because the three bodies — Earth, moon and sun — do not always align.
The Earth’s orbital plane around the sun is called the ecliptic. The orbital plane of the moon around the Earth is inclined just over 5 degrees to the ecliptic, meaning that the moon doesn’t fall into the shadow of the Earth on every orbit.
Sometimes the full moon is above the shadow of the Earth and sometimes it’s below it. Eclipses occur when everything lines up just right.
Eclipse timings vary by location, so consult an astronomy app or make use of online resources to find your times.
The eclipse begins at my semi-rural home midway between Frankfort and Shelbyville at 9:32 p.m. when the moon enters the Earth’s outer shadow, or penumbra. An hour later, the moon will move into the umbra, or deep shadow, of the Earth.
During that hour between the start of the penumbral and umbral eclipse, the moon will have moved almost 2,300 miles in its orbit. The moon’s diameter is a little less than that, about 2,150 miles.
Using this information, we can infer that an hour later, at 11:30 p.m., the moon will be completely inside the shadow of the Earth. When this happens, the entire moon will take on a reddish hue. The exact color and depth of this phase of the eclipse is determined by the current condition and composition of Earth’s atmosphere.
When we see a pretty sunrise or sunset, we are seeing the longer red wavelengths of light from the sun that are refracted by the atmosphere. Shorter blue wavelengths are preferentially scattered by the atmosphere — which is why the sky is blue.
As the sun’s light passes through the thicker atmosphere along the horizon near sunrise and sunset, more blue light is scattered, leaving the refracted red light. The red light cast on the moon is that of all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth.
As cool as that is, imagine being on the moon and seeing our beautiful planet blot out the sun, surrounded by a glowing ring of red light.
Totality ends at 12:53 a.m.. While not as rare or amazing as total solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are still pretty cool. They’re even cooler now that you know more about them. Let’s hope for clear skies!
The Morning Sky
I see the magnificent planetary lineup rising in the pre-dawn east every clear day, but I was still dazzled by blazing Venus this past Saturday. Venus is joined, in ascending order, by Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. A telescope reveals that Neptune is also in the mix while a big telescope teases out distant Pluto in the southern sky.
The Evening Sky
Don’t forget to check out the eclipse this Sunday!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on May 14 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and ISS presentation. See the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
