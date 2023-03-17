Thoughtful reader Mike wrote in to ask, “Why haven’t we sent rovers to the moon like we have to Mars?”
What a fantastic question!
Humans have operated more rovers on the surface of Mars over the last 20 years than we have ever had on the moon. We have landed only four rovers on the moon in the history of lunar exploration. Incredibly, NASA has never sent a robotic rover to the moon.
The only rovers that NASA has had on the lunar surface were the moon-buggies driven by the Apollo astronauts.
In the 1960s, the United States and Soviet Union competed for dominance in space. Scientific exploration was often neglected in favor of propaganda-worthy milestones. Consequently, the rush in that era was to land people on the moon, not robots.
Four humans walked on the lunar surface before the Soviet Union’s Lunokhod 1, the first lunar rover, landed on the moon.
Despite the lack of focus on science, Apollo astronauts returned 2,200 samples weighing nearly 850 pounds from the lunar surface and conducted a wide range of experiments. The sheer volume of material returned during Apollo allowed us to set aside samples for later study.
As we develop better and better tools for analysis, pristine lunar samples are released to laboratories worldwide. This repository of untouched lunar material largely eliminates the need to collect new samples.
China recently collected lunar samples of their own. The Chang’e 5 mission launched in November 2020, collected a sample on the moon, and returned that sample to Earth just three weeks later in December 2020. China has also been operating the Yutu-2 rover on the moon’s far side since early 2019.
So, we have sent rovers to the moon, just not many. The samples returned by the Apollo astronauts, coupled with their findings that the moon could never have supported life, shifted focus away from the moon and on to Mars.
A renewed interest in human lunar exploration may lead to more robots roving our nearest celestial neighbor. Government agencies and private companies have plans to land more than a dozen lunar rovers in the coming years to support NASA’s Artemis program.
An upcoming mission named VIPER, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (NASA loves acronyms), means NASA will finally send a robotic rover to the moon.
Set to launch in 2024, VIPER will roam the moon’s south polar region. The rover will map the location and concentration of water in the lunar soil. This water may be used to supply future astronauts with oxygen, drinking water, and propellant.
The Morning Sky
The bright red star Antares marks the heart of the constellation Scorpius low in the southern morning sky. Sagittarius A* (pronounced “a-star”), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, is slightly to the left of Antares.
The Evening Sky
Venus shines like a beacon in the western sky as night falls. I almost always use a superlative to describe Venus, and a glance to the west after sunset shows why. Below Venus is Jupiter, sinking lower toward the horizon every day. Take in the view of Jupiter while you can, it will disappear by the end of the month. Reddish Mars is high in the southwest as darkness falls.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
