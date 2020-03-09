One of the most rewarding objects in the night sky is the Pleiades open cluster. Known as M45, the Seven Sisters, or Subaru, the cluster is easy to find.
Start by locating the three stars that form the straight line of Orion’s belt. Follow that line from left (east) to right and extend it out until you reach the bright orange star Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus the bull. Now, keep going along that same path until you reach the Pleiades.
This is one of the closest star clusters to Earth at only 430 light years. This means that the light you see from this cluster of stars started its journey to your eyes 430 years ago. Stars tend to form in clusters when great gobs of gas and dust begin to collapse gravitationally.
When those regions are forming new stars, they are a particular type of nebula called a “stellar nursery.” An example of such a region is the Orion Nebula, the middle of the sword of Orion.
Look for three stars below and perpendicular to the belt we mentioned earlier. The middle “star” is actually a nebula containing more than 700 stars. The Orion Nebula is much younger than the Pleiades. The Pleiades are about 100 million years old while the Orion Nebula is only 3 million years old.
The nearby Hyades cluster, which we passed through to find the Pleiades, is an older cluster, about 625 million years old. Studying celestial objects in various stages of evolution is like walking into a crowded restaurant — you haven’t watched any of the people there for their entire lives, but you know enough to be able to tell the young from the old.
The stars you can see with the unaided eye in the Pleiades are hot and massive B-Type stars, many times more massive and much more luminous than the Sun. At least six and up to nine stars are visible with the naked eye. How many can you see?
With binocular or telescopic aid, the number of stars you can see goes way up. The cluster contains more than 1,000 stars.
The Weekly Round Up: The Morning Sky
Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are rising earlier every day, at about 4:50, 5 and 5:30 a.m. respectively on the March 12. As you view them in the east before sunrise, note how their positions change.
While Jupiter and Saturn hold position relative to each other, Mars moves closer and closer to the two gas giants every day. This is going to lead to some great conjunctions in the coming weeks — stay tuned.
The Evening Sky
The moon is full on Monday night. It rises as the sun sets, and sets as the sun rises. Venus continues to dazzle in the west after sunset.
Challenge yourself to find all the objects we discussed in this article — the Orion Nebula, Aldebaran, the Hyades, the Pleiades, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Use an astronomy app on your phone or computer to make things easier. You can do it!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.