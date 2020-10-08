Mars will reach opposition on Oct. 13. Opposition is the point in a planets orbit when it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The same thing happens once a month with the moon. When the moon is full, it is at opposition.
Mars opposition happens every 26 months, but this one is special.
A key discovery in planetary science was made by the German astronomer and mathematician Johannes Kepler just over 400 years ago. The first of Kepler’s laws of planetary motion states that the orbits of the planets are ellipses.
This means that planets don’t orbit in perfect circles, but rather trace out more of an oval shape. As a consequence of these elliptical orbits, the distance from any planet to the sun is constantly changing. We call the point when a planet is closest to the sun in its orbit perihelion.
Perihelion occurs for the Earth in early January. That seems counterintuitive to those of us living in the northern hemisphere, but our winter is the southern hemisphere’s summer — the Earth’s axial tilt is the reason we experience seasons.
About every 15 to 17 years, Mars opposition occurs near the point where Mars reaches perihelion. We call this a perihelic opposition. Because Mars is closer to the sun, it is also closer to Earth, meaning that it appears larger and brighter to us.
Mars won’t be this close again until 2035. That’s impressive, but the 2003 perihelic opposition of Mars brought the two planets closer than they had been for 60,000 years!
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Venus has been in the news a lot lately, and it shines bright in the eastern morning sky. As you observe Venus to start your day, give a thought to the BepiColumbo spacecraft. This mission, a joint venture of the European (ESA) and Japanese (JAXA) space agencies, is on its way to Mercury, but needs to fly by Venus twice to slow itself down.
Scientists at ESA and JAXA are looking at ways they can use the instruments on board BepiColumbo to follow up on the recent discovery of the biosignature phosphine in the Venusian atmosphere. The first flyby is on Oct. 15.
BepiColumbo will arrive at Mercury in 2025. The crescent Moon hangs above Venus on the morning of Oct. 13.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are easy targets in the southern sky as night falls. The two planets appear close together, but are actually over 400 million miles away from each other. Binoculars show a couple of the moons of Jupiter, and any small telescope will also show the rings of Saturn.
Mars rises in the east just as the sun sets and is visible all night long. You can even spot it in the pre-dawn hours in the western sky opposite Venus in the east. Although opposition occurs on Oct. 13, Mars was closest to Earth on Oct. 6 when it was “only” 38.6 million miles away. Don’t worry, if you can’t observe Mars on either of these two nights as the red planet will be big and bright for months to come.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort on Oct. 24 for the first Night Sky Tour since January. Attendance is limited and registration is required. Visit the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Image Caption: Mars as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope during the perihelic opposition of 2003.
Image Credit: NASA/ESA, J. Bell (Cornell U.) and M. Wolff (SSI)
