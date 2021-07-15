mars-globe-valles-marineris-enhanced_web.jpg

Mars as seen by the Viking orbiter. (Image courtesy NASA/JPL — Caltech/USGS)

As we look out across the galaxy searching for alien life, we look for biosignatures — signals that life-driven processes are occurring. We try to determine what biosignatures would be easiest to find and which could be made only by biological processes.

Here on Earth, the pollution in our atmosphere would be a sign of intelligent life, while the amount of molecular oxygen in the atmosphere is a sign of microbial life. The recent potential discovery of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus is seen as a possible biosignature detection.

Another biosignature is methane. Methane can be produced by geologic processes, including reactions between water, rock, and heat, or it can be produced by life. Biologic processes create the vast majority of methane in Earth’s atmosphere.

We have been detecting methane at Mars since 2004. A conflict emerged when the methane detected by the Curiosity rover on Mars was not detected by the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO).

We now have a good explanation for this discrepancy and additional insight into the presence of methane in the Martian atmosphere. Methane (CH4) is broken down by sunlight and must therefore be regularly replenished.

It turns out that measurements from TGO were occurring during the day while Curiosity was conducting its experiments during the Martian night. New measurements taken by Curiosity during the day matched observations from TGO.

This result and further data analysis reveals that the amount of methane in the Martian atmosphere follows both a daily and a seasonal cycle.

We have also recently detected methane in the plumes of water erupting from beneath the icy surface of Enceladus after analyzing data for the Cassini orbiter. Cassini ended its mission four years ago, but the data it collected continues to yield new information.

We don’t know what’s producing the methane on either world, but the facts, once revealed, will be instructive regardless. Discovering additional non-biological processes that produce different potential biosignatures will aid in our quest for life beyond our solar system, while finding a biological source for methane on either world will have profound implications for us all.

The Morning Sky

The Pleiades cluster is one of the best objects in the sky to view through binoculars. It’s now high enough in the early morning eastern sky to be observed easily. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the pre-dawn southwest, with Jupiter outshining everything else in the morning sky.

The Evening Sky

The Moon is at first quarter on Saturday night. This is the point at which half of the Moon’s surface is illuminated from our perspective. It’s also one of the best times to observe the Moon; the angle at which sunlight hits the illuminated surface allows us to better perceive the height and depth of mountains and craters.

Mars and Venus are quite low in the west as the sun sets, and both will soon disappear from view altogether. Saturn rises shortly after sunset and is visible all night long. An amateur astronomer named Kai Ly just discovered a new moon of Jupiter.

The king of planets rises an hour after Saturn — have you seen any of its 80 moons? Binoculars show at least two of them.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on July 17 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and Mars presentation. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription