Mars is a busy place. There’s action in orbit, on the ground and in the air.
After more than two months of silence, communications were recently reestablished with NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter.
The communications blackout was expected. Ingenuity’s 52nd flight took it behind a hill from the perspective of the Perseverance rover, blocking communication between the two robots. Perseverance, or Percy, acts as a communication relay for Ingenuity, as the tiny aircraft lacks the power needed to beam a signal any great distance.
Ingenuity, also known as Ginny, is a technology demonstration mission that sought to determine if powered flight was possible in the thin Martian atmosphere. The rotorcraft has now flown more than seven miles over 52 flights, far exceeding the five flights that were originally hoped for.
Communication between Ingenuity and Perseverance was reestablished once Perseverance crested the hill that separated the two robotic explorers. Ingenuity is in good health and prepping for flight 53.
In the foothills of Mount Sharp, 2,000 miles away from Percy and Ginny, NASA’s Curiosity rover continues its exploration of Gale crater. The rover, which landed on Mars nearly 11 years ago, just completed a major software update.
Communication delays caused by the vast distance between Earth and Mars make real-time driving of Mars rovers impossible. While rover drivers on Earth plan out routes and targets of interest for the rovers, much of the actual driving on Mars is done using autonomous driving software.
Curiosity’s autonomous driving software focuses on rover safety, avoiding hazards like sand traps and sharp rocks as it plots the most efficient route to the rover’s destination. The upgraded software will enable Curiosity to navigate more quickly on its own, while reducing wear and tear on its wheels.
High above the fields of Mars, NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) mission has captured spectacular new images of the red planet. The two images were taken when Mars was on opposite sides of its orbit and show seasonal changes to the Martian atmosphere.
The images were acquired using MAVEN’s Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph in wavelengths of light beyond what our eyes can see. MAVEN, in orbit around Mars since 2014, studies the Martian atmosphere and its interaction with the sun in an effort to understand how Mars lost most of its atmosphere.
The Morning Sky
The moon starts the week just to the left of Saturn, halfway up the southern sky before dawn. The moon moves toward the east with each passing day and appears close to Jupiter on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Thursday sees the thin crescent moon just below the Pleiades star cluster, while a silver lunar sliver offers a beautiful view to start your day low in the east before sunrise on Friday and Saturday morning.
The Evening Sky
Blazing Venus, our constant companion in the western evening sky over the last few months, will begin to sink toward the sun from our perspective. Venus will be lost in the glare of the sun by the end of the month, so check out Earth’s sister world while you can. Mars won’t be far behind as it too begins to move toward the sun from our perspective. As you observe the red planet in the western sky after sunset, think about our robotic explorers in the skies, on the ground, and in orbit around Mars.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
