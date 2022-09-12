We send robotic missions out across the solar system to explore other worlds. They return mountains of data as they orbit, rove or fly the skies of alien planets.
The robots have become more sophisticated and complex over the years and can perform wide ranging observations and experiments. Perseverance, the latest NASA Mars rover that landed on the red planet in February of this year, is a technological marvel, but it is still has its limitations.
Perseverance (Percy) is limited in terms of instrumentation and power. A well-equipped laboratory on Earth can analyze Martian samples in much greater depth and detail than Perseverance can.
Additionally, the greatest strength of our robotic emissaries is also their greatest weakness — they are robots. Living, thinking, intuitive human beings can make observations and leaps of reasoning that robots simply cannot. For all of Percy’s abilities, it will never say “Huh, that’s funny.”
In order to maximize our opportunities for discovery, we need to go to Mars ourselves, or we need to return samples from Mars to Earth.
As previously discussed in this column, getting humans to Mars is incredibly dangerous and difficult. Even if humans did make the journey to Mars, they would face some of the same limitations that Percy does.
Obtaining and caching samples of Martian rock, soil and atmosphere for later return to Earth is one of the main science objectives for Perseverance. The rover contains 43 sample tubes that will be left on the Martian surface to be picked up and returned to Earth by a future mission. The first sample of Martian rock was obtained by Percy on September 1st after an earlier attempt in August was unsuccessful.
It will be more than a decade before the samples obtained by Percy are returned to Earth.
The future sample return mission (SRM) will serve an additional critical purpose beyond returning samples of another planet to Earth. When we send humans to Mars, we also want to return them to Earth. If the SRM is successful, it will be a proof of concept on how we might accomplish the first ever return of humans from another planet.
The Morning Sky
Sirius, the brightest star in sky, rises is the east about three hours before the Sun. Light from the sun takes eight minutes to reach Earth, a distance of 93,000,000 miles. Although relatively close by, the light from Sirius takes over eight years to travel 50,439,000,000,000 miles to reach us.
The Evening Sky
Now, as autumn begins, it is ironically the best time to view the Summer Triangle asterism. An asterism is a group of stars that make a recognizable pattern that is not one of the 88 official constellations. Look for a large triangle formed by Altair, Vega and Deneb directly overhead as night falls.
Saturn and Jupiter are well up in the southeast in the constellation Capricornus after sunset and are visible most of the night. Look for the crescent moon low in the west to the upper left of blazing Venus after dark on Friday night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
