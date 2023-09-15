The Mars OXygen In-situ resource utilization Experiment (MOXIE) has generated oxygen from the tenuous Martian atmosphere for the 16th and final time. The device, a technology demonstration experiment, is part of NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in 2021.
In order to live and work on Mars, astronauts will need to bring everything necessary for life with them. This includes food, shelter, water and breathable air. Because of the vast distance between the planets, travel between Earth and Mars is best accomplished once every two years.
The journey itself takes six months one-way, so future Martian explorers will need three years’ worth of supplies. The average human needs more than 1,500 pounds of oxygen per year. If we send only three astronauts to Mars, that still equals more than 13,500 pounds of oxygen.
Research and experimentation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has helped us to overcome this obstacle to some degree. We recycle about 40% of the oxygen used on the ISS. Still, that’s a lot of mass to launch to another planet, and we haven’t even thought about water, food, clothing or shelter yet.
NASA scientists and engineers have been working on ways to maximize in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) to reduce the amount of stuff astronauts have to bring with them when they journey to other worlds. In-situ, the “I” in MOXIE, refers to resources that are already in place — whether that be subsurface water on the moon, or a wispy thin atmosphere on Mars.
The Martian atmosphere is very thin indeed, less than 1% as thick as Earth’s atmosphere, and is composed almost entirely of carbon dioxide. MOXIE generates oxygen through a process called electrolysis, which uses electricity to break chemical bonds.
Carbon dioxide (one atom of the element carbon and two atoms of oxygen) in the Martian atmosphere is broken up into carbon monoxide (only one oxygen atom) and oxygen.
In addition to providing breathable air, large-scale oxygen production on Mars using technology developed by the MOXIE team will be used to create the rocket fuel that returns future explorers to Earth. While astronauts may breathe a few tons of oxygen during their stay on Mars, the return rocket will require as much as 30 tons of oxygen.
MOXIE produced oxygen nearly twice as fast as hoped, and while it only generated a total of 122 grams of oxygen, the mission was a complete success.
The Morning Sky
Venus blazes low in the east, rising about three hours before the sun. Binoculars or a small telescope reveal that Venus is only about ¼ illuminated, appearing similar to a crescent moon in miniature. Mercury rises a bit higher in the east every day this week, but it’s still very low on the horizon before sunrise. Jupiter shines brightly in the southwest.
The Evening Sky
The moon and Mars are very close together on Saturday night, but they are a challenge to spot. If you have a clear view to the horizon, look low in the west just as the sun sets to see the thin crescent moon with red Mars just to its right. Saturn is well up in the southwest by sunset, looking dim and yellow.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
