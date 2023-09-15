take2up_n_down

NASA’s Perseverance rover takes a selfie on Mars. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

We can breathe on Mars.

The Mars OXygen In-situ resource utilization Experiment (MOXIE) has generated oxygen from the tenuous Martian atmosphere for the 16th and final time. The device, a technology demonstration experiment, is part of NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in 2021.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

