The Ingenuity helicopter took this shadow-selfie on March 10. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech)

With Mars visible every morning, it’s time to check in on the robot inhabitants of that planet.

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter recently received a mission extension through September of this year. The tiny rotorcraft, a technology demonstration sent to Mars as a proof of concept, has now completed its 24th flight and has now flown a total of 3.21 miles.

Ingenuity is the first powered aircraft to fly on another world. The pioneering helicopter is working in tandem with the Perseverance rover. Both robots are headed toward an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater, an area thought to have been hospitable to life in the distant past. Ingenuity will be used to scout ahead for Perseverance, helping to assess potential science targets as well as providing routing assistance.

Since its landing just over a year ago, Perseverance has been recording the sounds of Mars using the microphone on the SuperCam instrument mounted in the “head” of the rover. A new study of those audio recordings has revealed some interesting facts about the way sound behaves on the red planet.

Because its atmosphere is only 1% as thick as Earth’s, sound travels more slowly on Mars. Even more interesting is the fact that different frequencies of sound travel at different speeds. On Earth, sound usually travels at 767 mph. On Mars, low-pitched sounds travel at around 537 mph while higher-pitched sounds move at about 559 mph.

Elsewhere on Mars, the Curiosity Rover continues its long drive up Mount Sharp. A recent analysis of powdered rock samples collected from the Martian surface has revealed an abundance of a type of carbon that on Earth is associated with biological processes. No one is claiming this discovery is in any way conclusive proof of life, but it is an intriguing find. Curiosity has been hard at work on Mars since landing on Aug. 6, 2012.

In orbit around Mars since 2005, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has been studying and mapping the planet in great detail. Recently published research using data from MRO suggests that water flowed on Mars for about a billion years longer than previously thought, meaning that liquid water was still present as recently as two billion years ago. This new finding greatly extends the period during which Mars may have been hospitable to life as we know it.

The Morning Sky

Early rising planet watchers are in for a treat this week. Mars, Saturn and Venus will be joined in the early morning east by Jupiter, the king of planets. The return of the king heralds a fantastic planetary alignment. Look low in the east on Monday morning to spot the four planets forming a straight line, with each planet being evenly spaced from the next by about 10 degrees. Saturn is the highest of the quartet, followed by Mars, Venus, and Jupiter.

The Evening Sky

The constellations of winter are beginning to exit the night sky. Binocular observers should take this chance to observe the Pleiades cluster, M45. A sparkling collection of gems as seen with the naked eye becomes a cosmic treasure when viewed through binoculars. Use an astronomy app or online star chart to find it.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

