jezeroctx.jpg

A portion of the Global CTX Mosaic of Mars features Jezero Crater. The dotted line marks the path of the Perseverance rover. (Image by NASA/JPL/MSSS/The Murray Lab)

A new global image of Mars allows the public to explore the red planet as never before.

The image, known as the Global CTX Mosaic of Mars, is the result of six years and tens of thousands of hours of work by Caltech’s Bruce Murray Laboratory for Planetary Visualization. Composed of 110,000 images taken by the Context Camera (CTX) on board NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the mosaic image is a whopping 5.7 trillion pixels.

