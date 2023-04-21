A new global image of Mars allows the public to explore the red planet as never before.
The image, known as the Global CTX Mosaic of Mars, is the result of six years and tens of thousands of hours of work by Caltech’s Bruce Murray Laboratory for Planetary Visualization. Composed of 110,000 images taken by the Context Camera (CTX) on board NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the mosaic image is a whopping 5.7 trillion pixels.
MRO has been in orbit around Mars since 2006 and carries three cameras, each with their own specialty.
The Mars Color Imager (MARCI) creates a global weather map of Mars every day.
MARCI’s observations have formed a continuous record of Martian weather for the last 17 years, including robot-killing global dust storms.
MRO also carries my favorite camera in the universe, the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment — HiRISE. HiRISE works in concert with CTX and CRISM, the Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer, to study Martian geology and mineralogy.
Images from HiRISE are among the most amazing ever taken by a robot. This is the camera that photographed NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers as they descended to the Martian surface on parachutes.
As its name suggests, the Context Camera provides a wider view of areas under study by HiRISE and CRISM. Images in the mosaic were acquired in black and white at a resolution of 5 meters per pixel.
The mosaic is available to anyone who visits murray-lab.caltech.edu/CTX. The map is incredibly easy to navigate, allowing you to view craters, cliffs, or any other surface feature from multiple angles.
The level of detail and ease of navigation is a boon to both researchers and the general public. Already, more than 120 peer-reviewed papers have cited an early version of the mosaic.
The map is incredibly detailed and brilliantly realized, with multiple layers of information available to aid in your exploration of Mars.
You can even check in on your favorite rover. Navigation buttons on the map allow you to zoom directly to the locations of Perseverance, Curiosity, and the now defunct Spirit and Opportunity rovers. The path followed by the selected rover will also be displayed.
Curiosity and Perseverance continue to conduct science operations on the surface of Mars, and both have been busy.
After depositing sample tubes of Martian rock at the Three Forks Sample Depot, Perseverance has started collecting samples for a new science campaign. Perseverance is exploring an ancient river delta in Jezero crater along with its companion, the rotorcraft known as Ingenuity. Ingenuity recently completed its 50th flight on Mars and has far exceeded expectations.
Curiosity recently uncovered the best evidence yet of standing lakes and waves on Mars in the distant past. Rippled rocks observed by the rover could only have formed in the presence of standing liquid water. Curiosity is slowly ascending Mount Sharp, studying layers of sedimentary rock as it climbs.
The Morning Sky
Early risers have a chance at seeing shooting stars from the Lyrid meteor shower on the moonless mornings of the April 22-24.
The Evening Sky
The thin crescent moon sits below Venus in the western evening sky on Saturday and above it on Sunday. The moon is very close to reddish Mars on Tuesday night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
