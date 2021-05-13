Your best chance to spot Mercury in the evening sky is coming up on May 17. The innermost planet reaches greatest eastern elongation on Monday, meaning it is as far east of the sun from our perspective as it will be all year.
The further Mercury appears from the sun, the easier it is to see. Mercury sets nearly two hours after the sun and should be fairly easy to spot low in the west after sunset.
Through a telescope, Mercury is pretty bland and shows no surface features. Mercury has only a tenuous atmosphere, called an exosphere, so you won’t see any clouds or other formations as you would on Jupiter.
Mercury’s exosphere is created by atoms that are blasted off its surface by the solar wind — a stream of charged particles from the sun. The solar wind is also the reason Mercury cannot hang on to an atmosphere — those same charged particles knock any atmospheric atoms or molecules into space. The same thing would happen to our atmosphere if Earth did not have a protective magnetic field.
Even with that magnetic field, we would be burnt to a crisp if we were as close to the sun as Mercury is. Temperatures on Mercury can reach 800 degrees during the daytime.
A day on Mercury is quite a bit longer than a day on Earth. One full day on Mercury lasts almost 176 Earth days — two times longer than a Mercurian year, which is only 88 days.
From the surface of Mercury, the sun would appear more than three times larger than it does on Earth and it would be about seven times brighter.
Mercury, like the moon and Venus, will show phases through a telescope. Observations of the phases of Venus and Mercury were a key to understanding the solar system and our place within the universe.
The phases of these two worlds are only possible because the sun is the center of the solar system and both planets are closer to the sun than Earth is. While these facts are common knowledge today, it was blasphemous to profess that Earth was not the center of the universe just 400 years ago.
It’s tough to see these phases because Mercury is relatively small. Ganymede (a moon of Jupiter) and Titan (a moon of Saturn) are both larger than Mercury. Our moon is similar in appearance and only slightly smaller than Mercury.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are waiting for you in the eastern morning sky. If you choose, you can wait for them by staying up until they rise. Saturn comes up around 2 a.m. and Jupiter follows at about 2:45. In a dark sky away from light pollution, the Milky Way is at its best a few hours before sunrise, stretching from south to north across the sky.
The Evening Sky
If you have a clear view to the western horizon, look below Mercury as darkness falls to see brilliant Venus. On Saturday, look for the crescent moon to pair up with Mars about halfway up the western sky. The bright star Vega, one of the points of the summer triangle asterism, rises in the northeast just as the sun sets.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on May 15 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Visit josephinesculpturepark.org for more details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
