The peak of the annual Lyrid meteor shower has just passed. A group of stargazers was able to see a bright fireball meteor with me last Friday night while learning about space in Frankfort.
Most meteors are a tiny, little more than the size of a grain of sand. They glow so brightly and appear as shooting stars because they hit the atmosphere of the Earth moving at tremendous speeds — about 30,000 mph on average. That energy of motion, known as kinetic energy, is transformed into heat and light as the meteor is slowed by the atmosphere.
Meteor showers like the Lyrids occur on an annual basis and are named for the constellation from which most meteors in the shower appear to radiate from. These periodic showers are the result of the Earth passing through the debris stream left by a comet or asteroid that crosses Earth’s orbital path.
The Lyrids are a product of the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. Meteors hit the atmosphere all year long, there are just more of them during a shower. I see at least one shooting star almost every time I observe the night sky.
All these meteors add up. An international collaboration of researchers recently published a paper that determined the total amount of extraterrestrial material that falls to Earth annually. The researchers looked at over 20 years of data collected in Antarctica and concluded that 5,200 tons of small meteors, like the ones we’ve discussed in this article, reach the ground every year.
That’s almost 15 tons a day! Most of the material reaches the surface as dust, but some meteors make it all the way to the surface and are large enough to leave craters. These larger meteorites account for far less infalling material — less than 10 tons per year.
The study provides valuable insights into the role played by interplanetary dust particles in supplying water and organic molecules to the early Earth. It’s also cool to think that some of the dust you’re cleaning off your furniture may have come from space.
The Morning Sky
Saturn and Jupiter are bright and obvious in your eastern morning sky. Saturn, looking slightly yellow, rises before much brighter Jupiter. The light you see from Saturn took almost 90 minutes to travel to your eyes.
The Evening Sky
The new evening star, Venus, is making its way back into the night sky, setting in the west more than a half hour after the sun. Look low in the west as the sun sets to spot it. Mars is about halfway up the western sky as night falls. Hopefully, by the time you read this article, the Ingenuity helicopter has made its first successful flight on Mars.
The winter constellations are setting very early now, making way for the wonderful summer sky. There are many objects that are coming in to view that look great through binoculars or a small telescope.
A good place to start is in the constellation Coma Berenices, where you’ll find a great open cluster called Melotte 111, the Coma Star Cluster. This cluster is visible to the unaided eye under a dark sky. Let me know if you spot it!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
