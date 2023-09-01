the-moon-near-side.en_.jpg

Russia just employed a technique known as “lithobraking” to land a craft on the moon. (Image by NASA/GSFC/ASU)

The moon has become a popular target for robotic landers and rovers. The United States, China, Luxembourg, Israel, South Korea, Italy, Japan and the United Arab Emirates have all launched missions to the moon in the last decade. Our celestial companion may seem close, but reaching it is no easy task.

Russia just employed a technique known as “lithobraking” to land a craft on the moon. Lithobraking, like rapid unscheduled disassembly, is a nice term to describe a bad situation. A rapid unscheduled disassembly occurs when an object explodes, and lithobraking happens when a spacecraft crashes on a rocky body.

