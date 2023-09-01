The moon has become a popular target for robotic landers and rovers. The United States, China, Luxembourg, Israel, South Korea, Italy, Japan and the United Arab Emirates have all launched missions to the moon in the last decade. Our celestial companion may seem close, but reaching it is no easy task.
Russia just employed a technique known as “lithobraking” to land a craft on the moon. Lithobraking, like rapid unscheduled disassembly, is a nice term to describe a bad situation. A rapid unscheduled disassembly occurs when an object explodes, and lithobraking happens when a spacecraft crashes on a rocky body.
Luna-25, the first mission to the moon launched by Russia or the former Soviet Union since 1976, crashed on the surface of the moon on Aug. 19. The mission was part of a planned partnership between Russia and China to establish The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) on the moon by 2030.
The ILRS is an alternative to NASA’s Artemis program of lunar research and exploration which, due to political circumstances, Russia and China will not be participating in.
Other nations are having more success. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon on July 14. The mission’s Vikram lander touched down in the lunar south polar region on Aug. 23.
This makes India the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface, Joining the united States, Russia and China. Shortly after landing, the Pragyan rover was deployed. Pragyan will study the evolution of the moon’s atmosphere and the composition of the lunar surface, with a special focus on the presence of water in the lunar soil.
The solar powered Pragyan rover is expected to operate for two weeks, which is half a lunar day. As the moon orbits the Earth, it keeps the same face pointed toward our planet at all times due to a phenomenon known as tidal locking.
As a result, the moon only rotates once every 29.5 days with respect to the sun, the same length of time as its orbital period. This makes a lunar day 29.5 Earth days, meaning most spots on the moon experience two weeks of daylight followed by two weeks of darkness.
Pragyan is not designed to store enough power to keep itself warm and will not survive the Lunar night.
The Morning Sky
Venus, now the Morning Star and the brightest planet, rises in the east about two hours before the sun. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, rises in the southeast just before Venus and offers an interesting comparison. The brightest planet is about 16 times brighter than Sirius. High in the south is mighty Jupiter, which gets a visit from the moon on Monday.
The Evening Sky
Saturn is well up in the southwest by sunset, looking yellowish and dim. The summer Milky Way arcs high overhead from a dark site, stretching from the southwest to the northeast. The Summer Triangle, composed of the stars Altair, Vega and Deneb, is directly overhead as darkness falls.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
