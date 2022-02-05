NASA has committed to the continued operation of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030.
The ISS is a partnership between the United States, Canada, Russia, Japan, and 11 member nations of the European Space Agency. The orbiting science laboratory, launched in 1998 and continuously occupied since 2000, represents the pinnacle of international cooperation. The peaceful exploration of space unites humanity in a common goal, where our best and brightest work together for the benefit of all.
A wide variety of experiments across multiple disciplines take place on the ISS every day. More than 400 scientific papers based on studies conducted on board the ISS were published last year alone. Some experiments are simply not possible anywhere else. The station is in a constant state of freefall, so the force of gravity is not felt by its occupants — although gravity is clearly acting to keep the station in orbit. This creates a unique environment for experimentation. For example, researchers using the Cold Atom Lab on board the ISS take advantage of the microgravity environment when achieving what may be the coldest temperatures in the universe. Not having to contend with the force of gravity allows observation of quantum phenomena in very cold particles which would otherwise be undetectable on Earth.
Scientists also study the physical and psychological effects of long-term space flight on humans. If humanity is to spread across the solar system and beyond, we must learn to mitigate the negative effects of weightlessness, radiation, and a variety of other factors unique to the space environment. We also must learn how to recycle the air we breathe and the water we drink. Over the 24 years of station operations, engineers have created systems that reclaim 90% of the water astronauts use and recycle 40% of the oxygen astronauts breathe. Experiments to grow food in space have been going on for years on board the ISS, experiments which can be conducted nowhere else.
The longevity of the station, one of the most complicated and sophisticated objects ever constructed, is impressive. During its time in orbit, the ISS has protected fragile humans from the hazards of space while travelling over 3.5 billion miles at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour. That’s like traveling all the way to Pluto!
Low Earth orbit, where the station resides, is the safest place for humans to conduct micro-gravity experiments. Although the ISS is a space station, it is still very close, orbiting Earth at an altitude of about 250 miles. If anything goes wrong, astronauts are only hours away from a safe return to Earth.
The Morning Sky
Venus dominates the predawn eastern sky, glowing like a beacon to the left of dim Mars. On the opposite side of the sky, the Beehive Cluster, a glistening treat in a pair of binoculars, sets in the west just as the Sun rises.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and the very young crescent Moon teamed up on Wednesday night to mark the passing of Jupiter out of the night sky. Did you spot this pair low in the west after sunset? With Jupiter’s impending exit, we won’t have any bright planets visible for months, but there is always something to see in the night sky.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator.
