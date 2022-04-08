The search for alien worlds has reached a huge milestone. NASA recently announced that a 30-year effort to find exoplanets, planets that orbit stars other than the sun, has yielded more than 5,000 confirmed discoveries.
To find exoplanets, we use two main methods.
The first is the radial velocity method. When a star is orbited by a planet, the orbiting body tugs on the star. This tug causes the star to wobble ever so slightly. Modern spectrometers, tools that measure the component colors of light, can detect incredibly tiny wobbles in a star. We use large ground-based telescopes to gather most of this data.
The second method is called the transit method. Sensitive telescopes detect brightness variations in stars due to planets or other objects passing in front of them. We use instruments called photometers to measure the amount of light given off by a star.
When we see a dip in a star’s brightness that occurs at regular intervals, we know that an object has passed in front of that star from our perspective. This method requires that the plane of planetary rotation matches up with our vantage point here on Earth, meaning that we only see a fraction of potential transits.
We also must observe stars for long periods of time to catch these brief transit events. If we were to find an Earth analogue that orbited its star in 365 days, we would have to observe that star for two years before we could even begin to claim a discovery. For a planet at Jupiter’s distance, we’d have to watch the star for 24 years.
This fact has led to us discovering many “hot Jupiters,” large worlds that orbit very close to their parent star. Some of these hot Jupiters can orbit their stars in a matter of only a few days, meaning we can get those repeat observations in a short amount of time.
Two NASA satellites have used the transit method to discover the vast majority of known exoplanets. The Kepler space telescope discovered more than 2,600 planets during it’s nearly 10-year mission. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launched in 2018, continues to discover new worlds.
The radial velocity and transit method, when used in combination, can reveal the mass, size, density and orbital period of an exoplanet. Additionally, these two methods work together to confirm exoplanet discoveries.
We have discovered a wide variety of worlds in almost every orbital configuration imaginable. Statistics suggest that there may be as many as 250 million Earth-like worlds in habitable areas around Sun-like stars in our galaxy.
The Morning Sky
Early risers can continue to enjoy the planetary dance in the pre-dawn east. Saturn, Mars and Venus have switched positions over the last couple of weeks, with Saturn now the first to rise, followed by Mars and then Venus. Venus greatly outshines the other two planets, while Mars and Saturn are almost exactly the same brightness.
The Evening Sky
This is a good week to observe the moon. Binoculars reveal mountains and craters that must have astounded Galileo when he first observed the moon telescopically in 1609. Watch as the only side of the Moon we see becomes more illuminated as the Moon moves toward the west from night to night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
