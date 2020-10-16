The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three individuals for their work on black holes.
Black holes are incredibly dense concentrations of matter whose gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape their influence.
Roger Penrose was recognized for developing a theoretical framework that allows black holes to form under any condition. Before Penrose, it was believed that conditions had to be just right to allow a black hole to form. Karl Schwarzschild, in 1916, was the first to solve Einstein’s general relativity equations to show that the formation of a black hole was possible if mass was sufficiently concentrated under special conditions. Penrose, 50 years later, showed that the formation of black holes was inevitable under any condition where there was a dense enough collection of matter. This insight helps us to understand the geometry of the universe and allowed us to explain extremely distant energy sources called quasars.
Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez verified the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The black hole, known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*, pronounced “Sagittarius A-star”) has been known as a bright radio source since 1931, but its exact nature remained unknown. Genzhel and Ghez, leading separate teams, determined the mass and nature of this object by observing the area surrounding Sgr A* for over 30 years.
Science moves forward through the combination of theory and observation. Observation confers no understanding without theory, and theory is little more than an idea without observational verification. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics is the perfect illustration of the power of these twin pillars of scientific understanding.
The Morning Sky
Venus continues to dominate the early morning sky, shining brighter than any other planet as it rises in the east before dawn. Mars sinks low in the west as Venus rises. In the south stands the constellation Orion, easily identified by the straight line of three stars that form the belt of the mythical hunter.
The Evening Sky
Sgr A* sits at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Although you can’t see this object, you can still determine its location. Start by finding Saturn and Jupiter in the southern sky after nightfall. To the right (west) of these two worlds is the constellation Sagittarius, which you can recognize by the teapot shape made by the brightest stars in the constellation. On the western side of Sagittarius is the “spout” of the teapot. The spout forms a triangle, and five degrees to the right of the westernmost star in this triangle is Sgr A*. The width of your three middle fingers held at arm’s length is about five degrees. When the stress of our world weighs you down, gaze toward this invisible giant — a black hole 4 million times more massive than our Sun. Ponder this point about which all the stars in our galaxy orbit, an area of infinite density where time stops and where light and information are forever trapped.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort on October 24th for the first in-person Night Sky Tour since January. Attendance is limited and registration is required. Visit the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.