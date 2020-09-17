International Observe the Moon Night falls on Sept. 26 this year. It’s a time for people of all interest levels to look up and appreciate our nearest celestial neighbor.
The best time to observe the moon is the period between new moon and full moon. New moon is the point in the moons orbit where it is on the same side of the Earth as the sun.
The moon is not visible during this time as it is lost in the overpowering glare of the sun and the illuminated portion of the moon is facing away from the Earth. New moon is on Sept. 16, with the moon reappearing in the night sky on the evening of Sept. 18.
The tiny sliver of a crescent moon will be only 3-4% illuminated from our perspective when it first comes into view. How early can you spot it on Friday night?
In truth, the same amount of the moon, about half, is always illuminated. It’s just a matter of how much is illuminated from our perspective. There is no “dark side” of the moon, but there is a far side.
The same side of the moon always faces the Earth. This condition is known as tidal locking and results from mass variations on both the moon and the Earth tugging on each other gravitationally. As the rotation of the moon slowed over billions of years, it moved away from the Earth.
A consequence of this change in distance was the slowing of the rotation of the Earth, from about 10 hours to our current 24-hour days. The moon is still moving away from the Earth at a rate of about 1.5 inches per year.
First quarter moon occurs on the night of Sept. 23. The moon is 90 degrees through its orbit, so we can see about half of the illuminated portion of the moon. If you have a pair of binoculars or a small telescope, aim at the terminator — the dividing line on the lunar nearside where day turns into night.
The steep angle of the sun on this portion of the moon reveals the depth of craters and the height of mountains. Observing the moon when it is full, while still a very pleasing view, does not reveal the level of surface detail shown when the moon is at first quarter.
The best thing about observing the moon is that you don’t need any optical aid to appreciate its beauty. Anyone can observe the moon, and I hope we all do it together on Sept. 26.
The Morning Sky
Venus continues to dominate the morning sky, shining like a brilliant beacon in the east before sunrise. Mars is high in the south west in the early morning. The red planet continues to grow in apparent size and brightness as it moves toward opposition on Oct. 13. The two ice giants, invisible to the naked eye, are also up in the morning sky. Neptune is low in the west while Uranus is high in the south west as day breaks.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are at their highest point in the night sky shortly after sunset. Jupiter is the brighter of the two objects that appear side by side in the southern sky as night falls.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
