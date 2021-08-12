The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked Wednesday and Thursday nights. The moon set in the west not long after the sun on those nights, meaning darker skies and more visible meteors.
The shower will continue for a couple of weeks, and the peak may last an extra night or two this year. The best time to view the shower is in the early morning hours, but late nights will still yield a show.
Be patient and set reasonable expectations. Meteor showers are cool, but it won’t look like you’re traveling through hyperspace.
Most meteors are tiny, little more than the size of a grain of sand. Perseid meteors glow so brightly and appear as shooting stars because they hit the atmosphere moving at tremendous speeds — as fast as 133,000 mph!
That energy of motion, known as kinetic energy, is transformed into heat and light as the meteor is slowed by the atmosphere.
Meteor showers, like the Perseids, occur on an annual basis and are named for the constellation from which most meteors in the shower appear to radiate from. Meteors hit the atmosphere all year long, there are just more of them during a shower.
The Perseids are the result of the Earth passing through the debris stream left by a comet named C109P/Swift-Tuttle. C109P/Swift-Tuttle is pretty big for a comet. It’s about 16 miles in diameter — twice the size of the comet (or asteroid) that killed the dinosaurs. Luckily for us, there is no chance of this comet impacting Earth.
C109P/Swift-Tuttle crosses Earth’s orbital path every 133 years, leaving behind a trail of dust and pebbles that we’re flying through right now.
In 1865, Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli deduced that C109P/Swift-Tuttle was the source of the Perseids. He was the first astronomer to prove that meteor showers are associated with comets and linked several other showers to their parent comets.
Schiaparelli is also famous (in astronomy circles) for his observations of Mars. He observed a series of dark bands on the Martian surface in 1877, which he referred to as “canali.” Canali means channels, but the term was mistranslated into English as “canals.”
In light of the recent completion of the Suez Canal in 1869, many began to believe that artificial canals had also been constructed on Mars. This idea was adopted and promoted by astronomer Percival Lowell, who sketched extensive maps of the canals of Mars and produced a number of popular books which promoted this false assumption.
Lowell’s popularizations had a strong influence on the author H.G. Wells, who in 1898 published the novel "The War of the Worlds."
The Morning Sky
All four outer solar system planets, those that orbit beyond the asteroid belt, appear in a straight line across the sky in the early morning hours. Only Saturn and Jupiter, low in the southwest, are visible without optical aid.
The Evening Sky
Bright Venus appears low in the west as the sun sets. Venus will be visited by two spacecraft this week. We’ll find out which spacecraft and why in a future column. Saturn and Jupiter are visible in the east after nightfall.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Aug. 14 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and black hole presentation. Please see the JSP website for details.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
