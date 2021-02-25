NASA’s Perseverance rover landed safely in Jezero Crater on Mars last Thursday, 2/18. We now have two active rovers, a lander and eight orbiting spacecraft at Mars.
We are driven to explore other worlds by many factors, but perhaps above all we seek to answer these two big questions: Where did we come from and are we alone in the universe? Perseverance is the latest in a long line of exploration missions that seek to answer these two questions and pave the way for human exploration of other worlds.
Over the last 25 years, we have been slowly gaining more evidence that life may have existed on Mars in the past — and may still exist today. NASA’s mantra has been “follow the water,” and we have done just that. We have discovered evidence that water once flowed freely on Mars, and that this water existed in a much warmer climate.
This climate appears to have been a suitable environment for life to exist. Relatively recent observations have strongly suggested that liquid water, or at least a slurry of super-salty water, currently exists in pockets below the Martian surface. Could these pockets be a haven for life?
Life changes the environment in which it lives. Proof of this idea can be had by looking out your window or taking a breath of air. These changes to the environment leave telltale signs that can be detected and studied. The science instruments aboard Perseverance are designed to do just that.
NASA believes that Perseverance has landed in the perfect location to search for signs of past microbial life. Billions of years ago, an ancient river created a delta when it flowed into a body of water about the size of Lake Tahoe in Jezero Crater. This area is difficult to land in, and only recent advancements in autonomous technologies, including the use of terrain relative navigation, have allowed such a landing to take place.
In addition to using its suite of instruments to study the rocks, minerology, geologic history, and chemical makeup of Mars, Perseverance will collect and store samples of the Martian surface that will be returned to Earth for study by a future mission.
Robotic exploration is great, but nothing beats being there. Although I have serious doubts about the ability of humans to journey to Mars in the foreseeable future, Perseverance will nevertheless provide additional information in the form of data and scientific experiments that will help to bring the dream of humans on Mars closer to reality.
The Morning Sky
Saturn rises about an hour and a half before the sun and should be easy to find low in the early morning eastern sky. Mercury and Jupiter trail Saturn, rising around 6 a.m. Mercury and Jupiter will have a remarkably close conjunction on the 4th and 5th. This may be hard to see as they will be quite low in the east before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
The full moon sits in the constellation Leo on Friday night, rising just as the sun sets. Mars is inching closer to the Pleiades cluster (M45) every night as it continues its prograde motion, moving from west to east, against the background stars. See if you can spot the stars Castor and Pollux, the twins of the constellation Gemini, high in the southeast after nightfall.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.