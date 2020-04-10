A new rover will be landing on the surface of Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. Based on the same basic design as the Curiosity rover, the newly named Perseverance rover will advance our investigation of the red planet several steps forward.
Work on most NASA missions has stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the work on Perseverance continues. The rover is nearly finished and if it misses it’s July/August launch window, it will have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are again in a favorable alignment. Perseverance is set to launch in July of this year on a six-month journey to Mars.
As has been the tradition since 1997, NASA held a contest to allow students to choose the name of the latest Mars rover. Seventh grader Alexander Mather submitted the winning entry in an essay contest that received 28,000 entries. It joins 1997’s Sojourner, named for abolitionist and civil rights activist Sojourner Truth; Spirit and Opportunity, the twin explorers that landed in 2004 for a 90-day mission that ended up lasting over 14 years; and Curiosity, the still operational nuclear powered mobile laboratory that landed on Mars in 2012.
The mission of Perseverance is to search for signs of past or current microbial life on Mars. The rover will be able to collect rock and soil samples that can be returned to Earth for further study. The mission will also gather information and demonstrate technologies that address the challenges of future human expeditions to Mars.
The rover has been shipped from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California to Kennedy Space Center in Florida where final assembly and testing will take place. Landing will be the hardest part of the mission. The parachute, which will slow the craft from more than 1,300 mph to about 200 mph, was installed on March 26.
Just as the Curiosity rover did, Perseverance will slow down the rest of the way using rockets and the “sky-crane” maneuver. The entry, decent and landing sequence is described in detail in the highly recommended video “7 Minutes of Terror” from JPL.
Perseverance. There’s a lot to that name. It captures the ethos of NASA and indeed of all humanity. We carry on, we work through hardship, and we win because of perseverance, because of the indomitable spirit of our species and its culture.
These are difficult, uncertain times, but the spirit of perseverance lives in all of us, and I have no doubt that we will overcome this latest obstacle and emerge as a stronger society.
The Morning Sky
Jupiter and Saturn rise earlier every day, with mighty Jupiter poking over the horizon by 3:30 a.m. Jupiter is much brighter than the other morning planets. It is also much more massive. Jupiter contains twice as much matter as all of the other planets combined. The Moon joins Jupiter, Saturn and Mars low in the south east before dawn on the mornings of the 14th and 15th.
The Evening Sky
Venus has passed out of the Pleiades but still stands tall and bright in the west after sunset. While the Moon is in its waning (getting smaller) gibbous phase, Venus is a waning crescent, only 40% illuminated to start the week. The Beehive cluster in the constellation Cancer is visible to the naked eye in a moderately dark sky away from city lights.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
