It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nearly one year since the Perseverance rover landed on Mars.
Perseverance, or Percy for short, is the latest in a long line of robot explorers whose findings all build on top of one another. NASA has had a continuous robotic presence at Mars since the Pathfinder probe arrived on July 4, 1997.
Since then, NASA has sent ever larger and more complicated and capable rovers to investigate the Martian environment, culminating in the landing of Perseverance in February of last year.
And what a landing it was. The spectacular video tells much of the tale of the brilliant feat of engineering that brought Percy to Mars. What the video doesn’t show is how accurate the landing was. Using a newly developed technique called Terrain Relative Navigation, Perseverance set down exactly where mission designers had planned after a journey of seven months and 300 million miles.
During the year since its landing, the rover has driven nearly two miles along the bottom of Jezero Crater while obtaining close to 100,000 images. Percy has also recorded the sound of the Martian wind using the first microphone on Mars. The nuclear-powered robotic explorer has also cached six samples of Martian rock and atmosphere for future return to Earth.
Speaking of atmosphere, the MOXIE instrument on board Perseverance has made over 50 grams of usable oxygen from the thin carbon-dioxide dominated atmosphere of Mars. Recently, Percy detected organic molecules in some of the rocks it has examined. While organic molecules are produced by a variety of methods, both biological and non-biological, these compounds are found in all living things on Earth and are necessary for life as we know it.
Elsewhere on Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover has analyzed rock samples and found carbon signatures that are associated with biological processes on Earth.
Perseverance will soon move to the next phase of its scientific journey to search for signs of past and current life as it approaches the ancient delta where billions of years ago a river had emptied into Jezero Crater.
And don’t forget about the Ingenuity helicopter! It has now completed 18 flights and has traveled a greater distance than its sibling rover, covering 2.37 miles so far and contributing useful data in addition to completing its planned technology demonstration mission.
The Morning Sky
The crescent moon gets thinner and sinks lower in the pre-dawn eastern sky with each passing day. It is very close to Mars on Saturday morning. To the left of this pair lies blazing Venus, far brighter than reddish Mars. On Sunday morning, the very thin moon and dim Mercury rise just an hour before the sun. You’ll need a clear view of the eastern horizon to spot them.
The Evening Sky
See Jupiter now. Really. There won’t be any bright planets in the night sky for a while, so look low in the west after sunset to check out the king of planets while you still can. The constellations of Taurus the bull and Orion the hunter are high in the east as night falls. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, twinkles in the crisp winter air. Watch as Sirius cycles through a kaleidoscope of colors as Earth’s turbulent atmosphere bends, reflects, and absorbs the light of this double-star system.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
